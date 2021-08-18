Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Python But It's Weird

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCode snippets that will question your Python skills. We all love Python! After using this language for a long time, if you go deeper into concepts, you will be amazed by the modularity of this language. In my experience, I find it easy to implement most of my Data Analysis work using a combination of Python, a bit of PowerBI, and SQL on top of it.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Python Code#Linkedin#Data Analysis#Sql#C C#Java#Some List
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Guide to Setup Python Environment & Understanding Python IDLE

Creating the environment for your first Python code and start coding. Setting up a Python environment on your computer is the first step before starting your first python script. There are many approaches you can begin with the setup and installation but in this article, we will learn to set up our Python environment by downloading from the official python distributions — python.org. After setting up our Python environment we will understand more about Python IDLE that comes bundled together with your Python installation. (* OS used in this tutorial is on Windows)
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Python “hidden” gems: __slots__

When I was a younger developer I often sat in front of my PC and randomly pick some python official documentation articles (I’m still doing it, but with lower frequency). This activity comes out of curiosity — what is there that I don’t know is there, because it’s often the case that you will not see some language-specific constructs in years in your day-to-day job.
Computersgame-debate.com

Weird West System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit or Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent. Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 550 or ATI™ Radeon™ HD 6XXX or higher. Storage: 2 GB available space. OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8GHz / AMD FX-6300. Graphics: AMD...
Coding & Programmingnetworksasia.net

Interview Questions On Python

Q How To Open A File C: \ Scores.txt For Composing?. Q Explain What Is Dogpile Result? How Can You Avoid This Result?. Question 14: Explain The Differences In Between Flask And Also Django. Q What Is A Tuple?. Q Listing A Few Of The Well-known Business That Are Using...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

XGBoost Regression: Explain It To Me Like I’m 10

When I was just starting on my quest to understand Machine Learning algorithms, I would get overwhelmed with all the math-y stuff. I found it difficult to understand the math behind an algorithm without fully grasping the intuition. So I would gravitate towards sources that completely broke down the algorithm into simple steps and made it digestible to someone who never even heard the word Algorithm before. Okay, that is a blatant exaggeration, but you know what I mean. So that’s what I’m attempting to do now. Explaining the intuition behind the XGBoost Algorithm to a 10-year-old. Here goes!
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

The Basics Of Writing Assembly

The CPU can often be metaphorically compared to the human brain, as it is essentially the brain of the operation when it comes to a computer. I think a more accurate metaphor might be a cerebral cortex itself, as processors do not necessarily do all that a brain does, such as storing memory, but I digress, this metaphor still gets the job done. A processor is primarily an I/O device that can temporarily store bits inside of registers to be calculated with. The only other components inside of a CPU is the control unit, which directs the flow of data in and out of registers, and lastly the combinational logic core. The combinational logic core is used to process commands with data very quickly, and can even be used on bits that are stored in memory, not just registers. In other words, if we were to have 8 bits in stack and then 8 bits in a processor register that were both integers, and we wanted to add the numbers, we could use the add command. The Assembly for this, which you may ignore for now, would look like this:
Educationtowardsdatascience.com

5 Online Data Science Courses You Can Finish in 1 Day

Don’t we all wish that our days were longer than 24 hours? So that we can fit more stuff in every day? But, unfortunately, time today is — and always has been — very tricky to handle, especially if you’re trying to squeeze in learning a new skill into your already full daily schedule. That’s why it’s always a great thing to find a resource that can teach you something new in a relatively short amount of time.
Softwareslashdot.org

OpenAI made algorithm "Codex" to convert written command into code

OpenAI is making an algorithm that can take written commands as input and convert them into chunks of code. OpenAI calling this algorithm “Codex.”. Codex takes written instructions and turns them into usable code. This way, Codex can help to make programming work simple and fast and can help beginners to learn to program. While showing the demo of Codex, OpenAI shows that how Codex can build simple websites and rudimentary games just by using natural (only English) language. Codex can also convert the code of a programming language into another programming language and understand data science queries. For example, users types, “create a webpage with the title at top and menu at left,” and Codex translates this into code and creates a webpage the same as required. This process is quite slow, yet this can prove to gigantic step towards accessible and faster coding.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Let’s Talk About Graph Neural Network Python Libraries!

And get our hands dirty by formulating a Node Classification task using DGL, PyG and Spektral. The growing popularity of Graph Neural Network (GNNs) gave us a bunch of python libraries to work with. As I was dealing with GNNs for quite a while, I have secured hands-on experience on...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Implementing Linear Operators in Python with Google JAX

A linear operator or a linear map is a mapping from a vector space to another vector space that preserves vector addition and scalar multiplication operations. In other words, if T is a linear operator then T(x+y) = T(x) + T(y) and T (a x) = a T(x) where x and y are vectors and a is a scalar.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Writing your First Distributed Python Application with Ray

Ray is a fast, simple distributed execution framework that makes it easy to scale your applications and to leverage state of the art machine learning libraries. Using Ray, you can take Python code that runs sequentially and transform it into a distributed application with minimal code changes. The goal of...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

7 VS Code Tricks Every Developer Needs To Know

I’ve been using VS Code as my main IDE for many many years. Though I’m going to be honest, it took me a few years before I began USING it. In my earlier years as a developer, I was simply leveraging the defaults in VS Code, the syntax highlighting, code suggestions, etc. Then one day after I updated it, I finally took the time to read the Getting started. I wish I had done that previously, and here is why.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Some Magnificent Functions In Python 3.9

The Python programming language comes packed full of many fantastic functions and tools in the language itself, as well as some awesome abilities that are available in the standard library. This makes Python quite a versatile language on its own without needing to rely on dependencies nearly as much as some other languages that use dependencies a lot more across the board. In the past, I have discussed some of my favorite Python modules that are contained inside of the standard library in the past, and if you would like to read into some articles where I do so, you can check out my last article on this topic here:
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How to Produce an Animated Bar Plot in Plotly using Python

Wrangle your raw dataset to produce an Animated Bar Plot. Plotting Antibiotic prescribing rates in US counties. This tutorial details how to transform raw data into an animated barplot using the Plotly library in Python. The dataset used in this tutorial is titled:. ‘Potentially Avoidable Antibiotic Prescribing observed and risk-adjusted...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

PyTorch Ignite Tutorial— Classifying Tiny ImageNet with EfficientNet

Step-by-step guide on using PyTorch Ignite to simplify your PyTorch deep learning implementation. PyTorch is a powerful deep learning framework that has been adopted by tech giants such as Tesla, OpenAI, and Microsoft for their key research and production workloads. Its open-source nature means that PyTorch’s capabilities can be readily...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

PyQt & Relational Databases

Easy to use full-featured widget for working with relational database data. Python is an easy-to-learn and powerful programming language. You can get sophisticated outputs, and compared to other languages, you’ll need to write significantly fewer lines of code. However, when it comes to GUI application development, you can experience difficulties. Especially when you need to work with huge datasets.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

No, [] And list() Are Different In Python

As long as you are a Python developer, you must have used the List. It is the most commonly used container type in Python. Also, I guess you must know that we can use the paired square brackets [] to initialise an empty list. This article actually starts with a...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

3 Steps to Pass Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer exam

There are quite a few guides out there on how to pass the exam above but they are either outdated or there are too many steps and recommendations to follow. I thought I would share 3 steps I did to pass this exam to benefit anyone who is on the same boat. These steps work pretty well for me and I am sure it is highly applicable to you, either if you just begin to learn about data engineering in Google Cloud Platform or want to obtain this certificate for professsional reasons. Before we begin, these are the 2 things that I really want to achieve before I kickstart my prep work 1 month ago:
Softwaregitconnected.com

How to Install Virtual Environments in Jupyter Notebook on Windows

This article installs a virtual environment in Jupyter Notebook. It clones an arbitrary repository and installs the packages needed to create and install the virtual environment in Jupyter Notebook. It creates and activates the virtual environment and installs the packages required by repository. It also installs, uses, and removes the virtual environment in Jupyter Notebook.

Comments / 0

Community Policy