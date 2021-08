It’s time again for #FlashbackFriday with the Whitewater Historical Society!. Here is another shot from downtown looking eastwards on Main Street. It was probably taken in the early 1900s. This was a period of transition for Whitewater, especially in terms of transportation and technological advancement. Notice that while the road is still dirt and has a line of horse-drawn buggies, there is also an early automobile pictured, as well as electrical poles lining the street.​