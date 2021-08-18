Cancel
Toledo, OH

Toledo man arrested in Saturday homicide

A Toledo man has been arrested in connection with another man’s shooting death Saturday in North Toledo, Toledo police announced Wednesday.

Brian Johnson, 37, is charged with murder for the death of Shawn Jackson, 40, in the 700 block of Maywood Avenue about 4 a.m. Saturday.

He was arrested about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Streicher Street and was booked into the Lucas County jail later in the day, according to jail records, and is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Toledo Municipal Court on the murder charge and an unrelated domestic-violence charge.

Police responding to a ShotSpotter alert found the victim’s body on the ground, and he died in intensive care at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical several hours later. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide, the 44th this year in Toledo, caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

