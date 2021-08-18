Toledo man arrested in Saturday homicide

<p><strong>Births</strong></p><p><br /><strong>Mercy Health<br />St. Charles Hospital</strong></p><p>Kristen and Ronadl DeGregorio, Jr., Toledo, girl, Aug. 19.</p><p><strong>Mercy Health</strong><br /><strong>St. Vincent Medical Center</strong></p><p>Shaquia Howard, Toledo, girl, Aug. 18.</p><p>Darnejah Bell, Toledo, boy, Aug. 20.</p><p>Hannah and Ryan Espinoza, Curtice, Ohio, girl, Aug. 20.</p><p>Michelle and Nathan Pelow, Toledo, boy, Aug. 20.</p><p>Erica and Marc Futey, Toledo, boy, Aug. 20.<br /><br /></p><p><strong>ProMedica Bay Park Hospital</strong></p><p>Ebony Richards, Toledo, girl, Aug. 20.</p><p>Nicole and Christopher Jaeger, Lambertville, girl, Aug. 21.<br /><br /></p><p><strong>ProMedic Flower Hospital</strong></p><p>Slone Strahan, Temperance, boy, Aug. 22.<br /><br /></p><p><strong>ProMedica Toledo Hospital</strong></p><p>Shaykila Johnson, Toledo, girl, Aug. 16.</p><p>Angela Garcia, Northwood, girl, Aug. 16.</p><p>Dana and Peter Russell, Lambertville, girl, Aug. 18.</p><p>Katherine and Jason Roberto, Perrysburg, girl, Aug. 18.</p><p>Kiara Harris, Toledo, girl, Aug. 20.</p><p>Kylie Bailey, Bowling Green, girl, Aug. 20.</p><p>Skyler Bridggs, Toledo, girl, Aug. 20.</p><p>C’Nia Glaspie-Davis, Toledo, girl, Aug. 20.</p><p>Megan and Daniel Lazette, Temperance, boy, Aug. 20.</p><p>Allison and Brendan Malone, Toledo, boy, Aug. 20.</p><p>MaryBeth Friess, Toledo, boy, Aug. 21.</p><p>Christina and Nicholas Spitler, Bowling Green, boy, Aug. 21.<br /><br /></p><p><strong>Crime reports<br /><br /></strong><strong>Felonious assaults</strong></p><p>John Doe, shot at residence in 300 block of Austin.</p><p>Torice Jackson, assaulted with hammer at residence in 300 block of Spring Grove.</p><p>Kyle McNeal, shot at residence in 600 block of Collins.</p><p>Jordan Smith, stabbed at business in unit block of Main.</p><p>Jasmin Smith, shot at at residence in 3300 block of Maplewood.</p><p>Tabitha Hodnett, assaulted at Bancroft and Secor.<br /><br /></p><p><strong>Robberies</strong></p><p>Martha Carncross, White Claw from business in 6000 block of Secor.</p><p>Shatia Gilmer, no loss reported from residence in 800 block of Walnut.</p><p>Dorian Johnson, money from South and Thayer.</p><p>Jaquline Upchurch, money from residence in 400 block of Spring.</p><p>Jonathan Ballard, necklace from business in 900 block of Huron.</p><p>Desha Easterling, wallet with contents from business in 900 block of Woodville.</p><p>Burglaries</p><p>Camion Parker, no loss reported from residence in 1600 block of Oak.</p><p>Park Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation, mini refrigerator from business in 2700 block of Darlington.</p><p>Coryana McGhee, cell phone from residence in 2400 block of Broadway.<br /><br /></p><p><strong>Thefts</strong></p><p>Lewis Wood, medication from residence in 3100 block of Warsaw.</p><p>Benjamin Riley, catalytic converter from vehicle in 2600 block of Kenwood.</p><p>Margaret Bugaj, money from residence in 100 block of Van Buren.</p><p>Amber Rippeth, wallet with contents from vehicle in 1300 block of Brookview.</p><link rel="stylesheet" href="https://814824ac51e64b4abcaa-cffb1f8b6941251295ee20eefbd7d321.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com/css/pg/pg.common-v0003.css" />
Comments / 0