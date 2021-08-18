Cancel
West Hollywood Bar Sues Comedy Writer Over Drugging Allegation

By City News Service
 6 days ago
The Abbey bar is suing a comedy writer and actress, alleging she falsely stated on social media that she was drugged by a bartender at the longtime West Hollywood establishment in July despite video security footage to the contrary.

