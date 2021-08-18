West Hollywood Bar Sues Comedy Writer Over Drugging Allegation

West Hollywood Hotels, a collection of stylish boutique hotels including Chamberlain West Hollywood, Montrose West Hollywood, Le Parc Suite Hotel and The Grafton on Sunset, has launched partnerships withDermalogica, a leading professional-grade skincare company, andSoothe, an on-demand mobile personal care company, to expand its wellness experiences available to guests. The need to enhance one’s overall wellbeing has never been more desirable after a pandemic year, and the West Hollywood Hotels are pleased to offer new opportunities for guests to receive premium facials, massages, and other self-care services from these esteemed brand partners, in addition to yoga and fitness programs already in place.