Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, MN

Expert panel heightens concerns of proposed OHV trail

By Jordan Gerard The Caledonia Argus
hometownsource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Save Our Bluffs group in Houston hosted an expert panel on Sunday, Aug. 8 at the International Owl Center. Presenting was International Owl Center executive director and Save Our Bluffs member Karla Bloem, Dr. Russ Smith – marketing faculty at Winona State University, Dr. Dan Keyler – rattlesnake researcher and retired clinical toxicologist specializing in venomous snakebites, and Ron Meiners – retired Root River Soil and Water Conservation District Manager. Scott Leddy, a prairie restoration specialist, was scheduled to speak but did not due to a family emergency, Bloem explained at the beginning of the presentation.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Brownsville, MN
City
Houston, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohv#Weather#Ohv#International Owl Center#Save Our Bluffs#Winona State University#Dnr#The U S Forest Service#The National Park Service#Grant In Aid#Nhis#The Houston City Council#Global Market Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy