Expert panel heightens concerns of proposed OHV trail
The Save Our Bluffs group in Houston hosted an expert panel on Sunday, Aug. 8 at the International Owl Center. Presenting was International Owl Center executive director and Save Our Bluffs member Karla Bloem, Dr. Russ Smith – marketing faculty at Winona State University, Dr. Dan Keyler – rattlesnake researcher and retired clinical toxicologist specializing in venomous snakebites, and Ron Meiners – retired Root River Soil and Water Conservation District Manager. Scott Leddy, a prairie restoration specialist, was scheduled to speak but did not due to a family emergency, Bloem explained at the beginning of the presentation.www.hometownsource.com
Comments / 0