AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX Zen 3 APU Guns For Tiger Lake-H Flagship In Leaked Benchmarks

With the launch of Intel’s new Alder Lake-S processors expected to be made around October, while having new CPUs on the way is certainly nice and something to definitely look forward to, it’s hard to deny that one of the biggest highlights of their 12th-gen platform will be seen in the official consumer debut of DDR5 memory. – Just how much better will it be than DDR4 though? Well, following a report via TechSpot, comparative benchmarks between DDR5-4800 and DDR4-3200 have leaked online, and, overall, or at least at the time of writing, it appears that the initial performance gap isn’t actually going to be that huge.