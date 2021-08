The 2020 NFL season was very much an eye-opener for the Atlanta Falcons. Their offense wasn’t horrible, but then again it wasn’t very good as they finished middle of the pack in most categories. Defense was a HUGE issue for the Falcons, though. Their defense finished 29th in yards allowed and they had the worst pass defense in the league. Atlanta only picked up 29 sacks as a team as well which won’t get the job done.