Your Complete 2021 Big Ten Women’s Soccer Preview, Part 3

Whether you refer to this sport as football or soccer, there’s no dispute over the reality that Northwestern struggled at the sport in the “2020” season, that was in fact played during the spring of 2021. It was the worst season since former Head Coach Tim Lenahan’s first with the program in 2001, during which the team went winless. Lenahan — who holds the distinction as the winningest coach in program history — announced his retirement last spring, which opened the doors for newly hired head coach Russell Payne. Payne has decades of playing experience at all levels of the game and he comes to the Northwestern program after spending 11 seasons with Army West Point. This Wildcat team has loads of young talent and veteran players that will help lead the charge in 2021, but unfortunately they will have to take the pitch without their leading goal scorer from this past season in Ugo Achara, who transferred to Louisville over the summer. The departure of Achara is a large hurdle to mount as NU eyes a bounce back campaign in the fall of 2021.