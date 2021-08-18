Chamber Music Series at Lake Walk Pavilion

Pack up your blankets, grab a few lawn chairs, and string together some companions to enjoy the next installment of Lake Walk’s Chamber Music Series when the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra’s String Quartet performs at Lake Walk Pavilion on August 22 at 7 p.m. The Pavilion overlooks the lovely Lake Atlas, and as the sun sets and the music swirls around you, you’ll be able to suspend yourself from reality and enjoy the beauty of both the setting and the music.