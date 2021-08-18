Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak push Silk Sonic’s debut album to next year

Atlanta collective The Dungeon Family is responsible for some of the most influential music in rap. OutKast, Future, Goodie Mob, and Killer Mike all came from the circle throughout the years to change the direction of hip-hop, so any and all flowers they receive are well-deserved. Two of its members, Sleepy Brown and OutKast's Big Boi, have been working on a collaborative album The Big Sleepover since 2019, and on September 3 the project will be shared with the world. The latest single from the duo is called "The Big Sleep Is Over," a dancehall-inflected song with a feature from Jamaican artist Kay-I. It joins the previously released songs "Intentions" featuring Cee-Lo, "Can't Sleep," "Lower Case (no cap)" featuring Killer Mike, and "We The Ones" with Killer Mike and Big Rube. Check out "The Big Sleep Is Over" in the animated music video above.