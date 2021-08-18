Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak push Silk Sonic’s debut album to next year

By Sajae Elder
The FADER
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Evening With Silk Sonic, the debut album from the duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, is now slated to drop in early 2022 according to a new interview with both artists for Rolling Stone. Previously, the project was scheduled to drop this fall. After sharing their debut single "Leave the Door Open" back in March, it would be a few months until their follow-up single, "Skate," would surface in late July.

www.thefader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Mars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silk#Sonic#Paak#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Anderson .Paak Gets a Key Part of His Will Tattooed on Arm: No Posthumous Albums

Some performers end up having more lively discographies posthumously than they ever did in life. Anderson .Paak does not mean to be one of them. And whereas some artists might just put a ban on post-death releases in their wills, .Paak isn’t just waiting for the executor of his estate to get the message — he’s taking more extraordinary measures to make sure that his current fans and his future coroner all see it, too.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

We finally know when the Silk Sonic album will arrive

Fans waiting anxiously for a full Silk Sonic release featuring the smooth stylings of collaborators Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are in for some good news. Now “it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more… grease,” says Mars.
MusicIdolator.com

Silk Sonic Confirms 2022 Release For Debut Album

With two massive hits under their belts, Silk Sonic has finally confirmed what fans have been waiting to hear all year – a full-length debut album is on the way! Originally planned for a fall release, An Evening with Silk Sonic has now been confirmed for an early 2022 release.
MusicThe FADER

Fauness shares “Dragonfly,” announces new EP

An utterly individual voice in underground pop music, Fauness is preparing her debut EP Maiden No More for release on October 8. The lead single from the project is "Dragonfly," a song that showcases the London artist's impeccable ability to conjure radio-ready jams for her own universe — the song is a glittering, joyful thing, much like its namesake.
MusicThe FADER

Hear three new songs from 03 Greedo

03 Greedo's 20-year drug trafficking sentence hasn't stopped the L.A. rapper from steadily releasing all the new music — over 3000 songs — that he recorded in a marathon studio session prior to his incarceration. These have included Meet The Drummers, an EP with blink-182's Travis Barker, the album Still Summer In The Projects executive produced by Mustard, and the Kenny Beats-produced Netflix & Deal.
MusicThe FADER

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown announce album, share “The Big Sleep Is Over”

Atlanta collective The Dungeon Family is responsible for some of the most influential music in rap. OutKast, Future, Goodie Mob, and Killer Mike all came from the circle throughout the years to change the direction of hip-hop, so any and all flowers they receive are well-deserved. Two of its members, Sleepy Brown and OutKast's Big Boi, have been working on a collaborative album The Big Sleepover since 2019, and on September 3 the project will be shared with the world. The latest single from the duo is called "The Big Sleep Is Over," a dancehall-inflected song with a feature from Jamaican artist Kay-I. It joins the previously released songs "Intentions" featuring Cee-Lo, "Can't Sleep," "Lower Case (no cap)" featuring Killer Mike, and "We The Ones" with Killer Mike and Big Rube. Check out "The Big Sleep Is Over" in the animated music video above.
Musicmovieboozer.com

Sonic Fuel: Sonic Fuel (Debut Album Review)

Rock is not dead, not if Tennessee-based Sonic Fuel has anything to say about it. Their self-titled debut album is track after track of stellar, hard rock music. Sonic Fuel will remind you of hard rock bands that inspired them yet they manage to sound fresh. This is rock 2021, and Sonic Fuel may be the first great hard rock band that leads the new wave of hungry hard rock acts to follow.
MusicThe FADER

Lily Konigsberg announces debut album, shares “That’s The Way I Like It”

Lily Konigsberg, the NYC-based musician who records as part of Palberta and as a solo artist, has announced that Lily We Need To Talk Now, her (incredibly-titled) debut album, will be released on October 29th on Wharf Cat Records. The follow-up to this year’s The Best of Lily Konigsberg Right Now, a compilation of Konigsberg’s early Soundcloud and Bandcamp demos, Lily We Need To Talk Now was produced with Nate Amos of Brooklyn duo Water From Your Eyes. It arrives alongside lead single “That’s The Way I Like It”, a piece of punk-pop’s sassier and sprightlier than anything Konigsberg has put out under her own name to date.
MusicThe FADER

Kacey Musgraves announces new album, shares new song “star-crossed”

After posting snippets to social media over the last few days, Kacey Musgraves has shared her latest single "star-crossed." The single is set to appear on her upcoming album of the same name, her first since 2018's Golden Hour. Back in May, the singer told Elle Magazine the album will tackle her divorce from Ruston Kelly and take inspiration from Bill Withers, Sade, the Eagles, Shakespeare and a transformational magic mushroom trip.
Celebritiesthemusicnetwork.com

5SOS frontman Luke Hemmings debuts at #1 on ARIA Albums Chart with solo release

5 Seconds of Summer frontman Luke Hemmings has claimed his first-ever solo #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart with his latest release When Facing The Things We Turn Away From. The album beat new releases from The Killers (#6), Polish Club (#8) and Jungle (#10) to take out the top spot, and becomes the fifth ARIA #1 album of Hemmings’ career after scoring four #1s with 5 Seconds of Summer.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

The Game Co-Signs Anderson .Paak's Posthumous Album Stance

Last week, Anderson .Paak sparked a conversation with his firm stance against posthumous albums, one he believes so fervently that he actually tattooed it on his arm. "When I'm gone please don't release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached," reads Paak's request slash statement. "Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public."

Comments / 0

Community Policy