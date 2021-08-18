Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak push Silk Sonic’s debut album to next year
An Evening With Silk Sonic, the debut album from the duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, is now slated to drop in early 2022 according to a new interview with both artists for Rolling Stone. Previously, the project was scheduled to drop this fall. After sharing their debut single "Leave the Door Open" back in March, it would be a few months until their follow-up single, "Skate," would surface in late July.www.thefader.com
