Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny is coming out on top at this year's Billboard Latin Music Awards. The Puerto Rican singer, known for his hit song "Dákiti" with artist Jhay Cortez and his "YHLQMDLG" album, earned 22 nominations in the longest-running and most prestigious awards show in Latin music. His albums — "El Último Tour del Mundo," "YHLQMDLG" and "Las Que No Iban a Salir" — have landed him as a finalist for artist and top Latin album of the year. He is up against chart-topping singers Maluma with 11 awards, J Balvin with nine awards, and Karol G, Anuel AA and Black Eyed Peas with eight awards each.