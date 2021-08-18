Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City specialty auto insurer Hagerty to go public in $3 billion SPAC merger

By Mark Sanchez
mibiz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAVERSE CITY — Specialty auto insurer Hagerty Group LLC will combine with special purpose acquisition company Aldel Financial Inc. in a $3 billion deal that would make Hagerty a publicly traded company once the merger closes. Hagerty insures more than 2 million classic and enthusiast vehicles globally. The company has...

mibiz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Traverse City, MI
Business
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Traverse City, MI
Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mckeel Hagerty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Company#Insurer#Hagerty Group Llc#Aldel Financial Inc#Ebitda#State Farm#Markel Corp#Sidley Austin Llp#Thinkequity Llc#Loeb Loeb Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

This Apple Partner Is Going Public In A SPAC Merger And Gene Munster Is Bullish

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) represents a $4 billion opportunity for its experiential commerce partner Enjoy Technology Inc, as per Loup Ventures Managing Partner Gene Munster. What Happened: The startup, which does mobile deliveries for Apple, AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) and others, expanded its partnership with the iPhone maker to include new markets in the second quarter.
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Branson's Virgin Orbit to Go Public Through $3.2 Billion SPAC Merger

(Reuters) -Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit, a small satellite launch service provider, is going public through a merger with a blank-check vehicle that values it at about $3.2 billion. The deal with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, announced on Monday, includes $100 million in funding from Boeing Co, AE Industrial Partners...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

US Fintech Firm Aspiration Partners to Go Public via SPAC Merger

a Marina del Rey-headquartered Fintech firm that provides clients with tools to help with prioritizing sustainability in their spending habits, is set to go public through a merger with a blank check company. As mentioned in a release, the deal with InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. should give the...
Illinois StatePosted by
Financial World

Siemens-backed Illinois’ software consultancy firm Thoughtworks files for US IPO

Thoughtworks, the Chicago, Illinois-headquartered Siemens-backed global technology company having had 48 holdings across 17 countries, had filed for a US IPO (Initial Public Offerings) late on Friday, banking on a soaring capital market in the United States, a regulatory filing with the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) seen by a press agency reporter had unveiled.
MLBCoinDesk

NFT-Focused Topps Abandons Plan to Go Public in SPAC Merger

The longtime trading card company pulled out of its deal following the loss of its exclusive contract to make cards for Major League Baseball. Legacy trading card company Topps has pulled out of its plan to go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) following the loss of its exclusive deal to make baseball cards with Major League Baseball and MLB’s players association, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

LumiraDx, SPAC CA Healthcare slash value of merger deal by $2 billion

LumiraDx Ltd. and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. said Friday the value of their merger deal to take LumiraDx public has been cut by 40%, citing "various considerations," including recent market environment for publicly traded diagnostic companies and declines in COVID-19 testing volumes. The new deal terms lowers the pro forma enterprise value of the combined company to $3 billion from $5 billion, while the combined group is still expected to receive about $115 million in trust. The original deal terms were announced in early April. "LumiraDx has a clear strategy for addressing the large and underpenetrated testing market to increase next-generation POC market share," said CA Healthcare Chief Executive Larry Neiterman. "We believe these qualities and the recent business progress, combined with an adjusted valuation, support a highly compelling investment thesis on an absolute and relative basis."
Traverse City, MItraverseticker.com

"Best Possible Scenario": What's Ahead For Hagerty And Traverse City Once The Company Goes Public

Traverse City’s largest private employer, Hagerty, announced a blockbuster deal yesterday: The company will go public via a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merger with Aldel Financial and will soon be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It’s a long road from the days of Frank and Louise Hagerty running a tiny insurance agency here. So how did it come together? What’s the company’s vision to “save driving?” And what does all of it mean for Traverse City? The Ticker spent time on a busy afternoon with CEO McKeel Hagerty.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Aspiration Aims To Go Public Before Year-End Via SPAC Merger

Green FinTech company Aspiration Partners Inc. on Wednesday (Aug. 18) announced a planned special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc., targeting a year-end listing date. With the deal, Aspiration would go public under the ticker symbol "ASP" and the new name Aspiration Inc. The company...
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Michigan-based classic car insurer Hagerty announces merger: What it means

Acquiring the Concours d’Elegance of America and planning its move to the Detroit Institute of Arts next year offers a window into the motivations for crafting a deal to take Michigan-based Hagerty public. As McKeel Hagerty, the company’s CEO, put it, expect to see “more great car stuff coming.”. Hagerty,...
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

NBCUniversal Expects to Lose $100 Million on BuzzFeed’s Plan to Go Public Via SPAC (Report)

NBCUniversal expects to lose about $100 million in its investment deal with BuzzFeed, which in June had planned to go public via a SPAC. Digital publisher BuzzFeed’s plan was to merge with a special-purpose acquisition company, but NBCUniversal leaders were disappointed at BuzzFeed’s value of $1.5 billion, which is below where it was in previous years, The Wall Street Journal reported. In the deal, NBCUniversal could be facing a loss of $75 to $100 million, depending on the stock price, the report said.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa company Syniverse going public in $2.8 billion merger

One of Tampa Bay’s largest private companies is returning to the public market in a merger that values the combined firm at more than $2.8 billion. Syniverse, a telecommunications company that specializes in mobile and cloud connectivity, will merge with publicly traded New York acquisition company M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. that will infuse the firm with nearly $1.2 billion in cash, according to a press release.
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Blockchain Company Concordium to Build a Next-gen Mass Transit Systems Together With Mobility Firm Swvl, Which is Going Public Via SPAC Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. A Swiss blockchain company Concordium announced today a partnership with the Dubai-based mobility firm Swyl to build a next-gen mass transit system. The latter provides semi-private alternatives to public...
BusinessPosted by
dot.LA

This Celebrity-Backed, Anti-Fossil Fuel Bank Is Going Public Via SPAC

Aspiration, a banking company that's endeared itself to celebrities like Leonardo Di Caprio with its sustainable banking model, plans to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in a deal valued at about $2.3 billion. By merging with InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc., a publicly...
NFLPosted by
Front Office Sports

Sportradar Going Public After Failed SPAC Merger

After initially announcing plans to go public via SPAC merger in March, sports data provider Sportradar has filed for an IPO in the U.S. This follows its June withdrawal from the merger with Horizon Acquisition Corp. — backed by L.A. Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly. The Switzerland-based company listed the IPO...

Comments / 0

Community Policy