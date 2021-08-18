Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Listing: If You’ve Always Wanted a Purple Bathtub, Today is Your Day

By Bobby Guy
Posted by 
K102.5
K102.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can call it lilac or lavender if you want to, but I'll never understand why the bathtub is purple in this house for sale in Shelby, Michigan. Remember Donny Osmond's purple socks? How about the one-eyed, one-eared, flyin' purple people eater? Purple Rain was the title of Prince's biggest album and film. (Only the double-a sided single "1999"/"Little Red Corvette" was a bigger single.) The hue was an obsession for him. Since ancient Roman times, the color purple has been associated with royalty. This purple throne, however, is not on a dais in a castle, but in the bathroom of a Michigan home. Why would you have a purple bathroom?

k1025.com

Comments / 0

K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
923
Followers
2K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Mackinac Island, MI
City
Shelby, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donny Osmond
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Bathtub#Roman#4321 Country Club Drive#The Only House For Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
97.9 WGRD

One of the Last 50s Drive-Ins in Michigan Has Closed Indefinitely

It used to be real gone daddio, now it's just gone. The 50's Drive-In of South Haven, the ginchiest place for a burger and a shake on roller skates, has closed. The sad news prompted an outpouring of affection for owners Ernie and Melissa in the South Haven Chatline Facebook group. After years of serving up hot dogs, burgers, onion rings, root beer floats and shakes on a tiny tray that fits on your car window, the 50's Drive-In of South Haven has closed.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Crazy Michigan Drinking Law You May Not Know

Do you have plans in the near future to enjoy an adult beverage? Since Grand Rapids is Beer City, a pint might be on your list. A pint is a pint, right? Not necessarily. The law says it's illegal to advertise or sell any glass of beer as a "pint" in Michigan unless that glass contains at least 16 ounces of beer. It's becoming more common for establishments to sell sell “pints” that don’t contain a proper pint of liquid.
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Uncle-nephew scuba team pulls valuables from Michigan lakes

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Matt Hunt of Battle Creek realized his dream at age 9 on a trip to Grand Marais, Michigan with his father. His dad, Rocky Hunt, a seasoned scuba diver, dove deep into Lake Superior and emerged with a long-lost dry box. Inside, they found a machete...
Michigan StatePosted by
Only In Michigan

Michigan’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With 130 Glorious Campsites

If you love spending time in the great outdoors, it’s nearly impossible to beat the experience of camping. Luckily for those of us who call Michigan home, we’re surrounded by natural beauty and an assortment of scenic campgrounds. While state parks often garner attention, one underrated camping destination in the Great Lakes State deserves a […] The post Michigan’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With 130 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
Michigan StatePosted by
Only In Michigan

A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Michigan Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Modern-day megamalls and shopping centers certainly have their perks, particularly when you’re on the hunt for a very specific product or a classic name-brand find. That being said, we can’t help but marvel at the many delights of a longstanding general store. One unique destination here in the Great Lakes State brings history to life for shoppers of all ages, and you’ll want to visit.
Travellonelyplanet.com

The best national parks in Michigan you've probably never heard of

Michigan's handful of national parks may not roll off the tongue like some of the more famous parks of the American West – in fact, Isle Royale National Park is one of the US's least visited patches of preservation - but those who head north for nature are rewarded with rugged quiet, pristine wilderness and decidedly fewer crowds.
Michigan StatePosted by
Only In Michigan

One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Mackinaw City Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Michigan

Whether or not you’re a lifelong Michigander, you’ve likely heard of our beloved Mackinac Island. While this water-surrounded wonderland is certainly worth exploring, its mainland counterpart offers charms all its own. When you’re looking for a truly unique day trip destination here in the Great Lakes State, keep Mackinaw City on your list of possibilities. […] The post One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Mackinaw City Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State.
Michigan StateWWMTCw

Purple loosestrife chokes out Michigan plants

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — These beautiful, magenta flowers are called purple loosestrife. While they may be easy on the eyes, Kalamazoo Nature Center Stewardship Field Director Ryan Koziatek said they're tough on the environment. “For all of its really good qualities, it also has a lot of negative effects," Koziatek said....
Michigan StatePosted by
98.7 WFGR

Please Don’t Do What This Michigan Man Did With His Beans

WARNING: This story is not for the faint of heart. Or for anyone who has common sense. Spoiler Alert: He didn't make soup. I would give it a NC-17 rating. I know there's a movement in this country that declares "My body, my choice", but I think most of us can agree that this is a really, really bad choice.
LifestylePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Kayaker Stumbles Across Massive Water Snake

If you're not a fan of snakes, this definitely isn't the story for you. I'm terrified of snakes and I have the creeps writing about this. It's normal to hear about crazy snake stories throughout the United States. We've got stories about snakes attempting to swallow alligators and ones that have made their way into peoples houses. Well, it's not often that Michigan makes it into this type of news category.

Comments / 0

Community Policy