SAM heads to National Gallery Singapore to stage brand new exhibition The Gift

By Sharmaine Loh
sgmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe notion of gift-giving is symbolic and significant—not only does the act lend meaning to otherwise ordinary objects, it also transforms relationships and spotlights social obligations. Now looking further into the concept of gifting is the ever-perceptive Singapore Art Museum (SAM), with its latest showcase The Gift. Held at National...

sgmagazine.com

#Art Exhibitions#Contemporary Art#Singapore Art Museum#The Goethe Institut#Energiestab
Visual ArtSun-Gazette

City gallery plans exhibits for season

The Gallery at Penn College has announced its 16th season of engaging art exhibits for the 2021-22 Academic Year at Pennsylvania College of Technology, according to a news release. Two displays of contemporary art begin the season: Michael Reedy’s “Into the Void,” exploring the timeless topic of the human body...
Visual Artconnectsavannah.com

Botanical inspired exhibition blooms at Location Gallery

A wide array of art influenced by the beauty of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens will be showcased in this glorious group show. Satiate your green thumb this weekend at the opening of the Gate and Garden exhibition. The opening reception, Saturday, Aug. 21, from 4-8 p.m. at Location Gallery at Austin Hill Realty, 251 Bull St.
Morehead City, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

Impressions Gallery to host reception for new exhibit

Impressions Art Gallery located at 4426 Arendell St., #3, Morehead City NC (next to McQueens Design & Furniture) Stephen’s art work features local coastal and down east scenes as well as the North Carolina mountains. As a native North Carolinian who has been painting for over 40 years he has a keen eye for capturing this states beauty. These new works will be of the iconic Crystal Coast and Down East images including beach cottages, piers, coastal boats, wild horses and marshes. Having a home on the coast and now in the mountains he’s including paintings from the Ashe and Watauga County with waterfalls and the New River. The opening will be an opportunity to meet the artist socialize and have fun.
Visual Artwxxv25.com

Mary C. debuts two new gallery exhibits

There are now two new exhibits ready to be explored at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center. This evening, the Mary C. debuted its “Concept to Costume” exhibit in the Duckett Gallery and a new local creatives gallery collection called “Show me what you got.”. The ‘Concept to Costume’...
Visual Artmauinow.com

New Taiji Terasaki Exhibit Opens Sept. 22 at MACC’s Schaefer Gallery

Japanese American artist Taiji Terasaki will make his Schaefer International Gallery debut with his new exhibit RESET/RESHAPE, that runs Sept. 22 to Dec. 18 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Schaefer Gallery hours are Wednesday to Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, and admission is free. Conceived against the...
Los Angeles, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Brand 49 Works On Paper Exhibition

Brand Associates in partnership with Brand Library & Art Center, announced the opening of Brand 49 Annual National Juried Exhibition of Works on Paper, on view from Sept. 11 through Oct. 29. The exhibition includes 125 artworks chosen from 1200-plus submissions selected by juror Marvella Muro, director of Artistic Programs and Education at Self Help Graphics and Art (SHG) in Los Angeles. The exhibition will be presented both in person and online. The opening ceremony on Sept. 11 will begin with a live stream tour of the galleries and will also be available on YouTube for those who are not able to attend in person. A complete catalog will be available virtually at no cost and there will be a grid presentation of all artworks. In addition, a printed catalog for sale will accompany the exhibition.
Visual Artlionsroarnews.com

Black Paintings exhibit meets the SLU Gallery

John Isiah Walton’s latest exhibit, “Black Paintings: Cybernetic Folklore, Place + Spirit”, opened in Southeastern’s Contemporary Art Gallery on June 14 and will be on view until Sept. 2. Walton’s inspiration for all of his pieces was the continual pursuit of being creative. His exhibit consists of paintings from a...
Visual ArtHamptons.com

The White Room Gallery: Stray The Course Exhibition

ON View – August 20th – September 19th, 2021. “In business and in battle you have an end goal in mind. You stay the course, and any mistake or obstacle is viewed as an unwanted intrusion to be quickly handled but in the world of art mistakes can lead to delightful surprises and obstacles can create unforeseen opportunities. If Jackson Pollack didn’t need more space for his canvases and serendipitously found the floor, he never would have discovered his “drip” technique. Was it a mistake when Manet’s reflection in the mirror did not match the scene or when Rembrandt seemed to have two left-handed gloves? Who knows? Whether intentional or a delightful surprise, the end result was two masterpieces. Art is a creative journey filled with trials and errors and all kinds of things that can take you off the course. But it is in that straying where artists find the magic, that unique look that becomes their signature, their voice. This exhibit celebrates the STRAY. Honestly, we wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Visual Artthegeorgeanne.com

Art Education Exhibition: Photo Gallery

The Art Education Exhibition in the Fine Arts Gallery from Aug. 11 to Sept. 3 features works created by Yaschari Camacho, Sabrina Harn, Hannah Harrington, Erica Folk and Hannah Register. The reception for the exhibition will take place on Sept. 3 in the gallery from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Oceanside, CAosidenews.com

Brand-New Art Exhibitions Opening at Oceanside Museum of Art this Month

Oceanside CA— North County’s art scene is booming and one of the leading names behind that is Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA). Home to a wide variety of rotating art exhibitions, OMA is celebrating the last month of summer with two-brand new exhibitions, one available now and one opening later this month. Check out information on each of the exhibitions below:
Arlington, MAWicked Local

13FOREST Gallery to present monoprints exhibit

13FOREST Gallery is presenting "One of One: Four Approaches to Monoprints," featuring printmaking by Alison Judd, Robert Maloney, Damion Silver and Dorothea Van Camp. The exhibition will run Aug. 21 through Sept. 24 at 13FOREST Gallery, 167A Massachusetts Ave., Arlington. Printmaking is typically thought of as a process by which...
South Burlington, VTvtcng.com

Public art gallery opens with Lockwood exhibit

The South Burlington Public Art Gallery opens with an exhibition of photographic portraits by South Burlington artist Todd R. Lockwood. The show runs through Oct. 14. An opening reception was held Saturday, Aug. 7, and included video portraits and remarks by the artist. The South Burlington Art Gallery occupies the...
Washington StateMethow Valley News

Confluence Gallery exhibit explores the biology of Cascadia

Stretching from Alaska’s Copper River to Cape Mendocino in northern California and eastward to the Yellowstone Caldera and the Continental Divide, the Cascadia bioregion encompasses Washington state’s Cascade Range. In celebration of this vast and diverse bioregion, Confluence Gallery and the Methow Valley Citizens Council (MVCC) are partnering on a...

