U.S. housing starts fall by more than forecast to a three-month low

By BLOOMBERG
Crain's Cleveland Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. housing starts declined more than expected in July, adding to evidence that supply and labor constraints are holding back home construction while demand has slowed. Residential starts dropped 7% last month to a three-month low 1.53 million annualized rate, according to government data released Wednesday, Aug. 18. Building permits, however, climbed 2.6% in July due to a pickup in applications for multifamily dwellings.

