Devin Cross

You have said before that the Quran and the Bible both give the same message. I have just started reading the Quran and already have found that you are dead wrong! The Quran said that God told Adam the names of all the animals and asked Adam to repeat the names to the Angels. The Bible said that God let Adam name the animals. That right there is enough to convince me that the Quran is not the word of God. So quit spouting your unwarranted philosophy.