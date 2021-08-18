Good Morning America Shares Story of Cook Children’s Patient; Mother Offers Words of Caution as New School Year Begins
An 11-year-old Abilene boy had been sleepy and lethargic since being diagnosed with COVID-19. Within a month, he was being treated in Cook Children’s intensive care unit for low blood pressure, facial swelling, rash and other symptoms. Doctors diagnosed Cason Abbott with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare but serious condition linked to COVID-19. He’s home now, but still deals with fatigue and inflammation.www.checkupnewsroom.com
