USC OL Andrew Vorhees is comfortable with both Jonah Monheim and Courtland Ford's production in camp

The podcasting trio of Shotgun Spratling, Keely Eure and Chris Treviño are back for another episode of the Family Feud Podcast. In this week's episode, the Feuders break down what they are seeing from USC's offense and share any concerns they might have at this point in the team's fall camp. They also discuss standouts on the Trojans' defense and predict which newcomers could make an immediate impact. Chris, Keely and Shotgun also share their thoughts on USC's special teams units and whether there should be concern over some inconsistency issues they are seeing during practice. And, as always, the podcasting trio answers all of your tweets, emails and voicemails. Thank you to everyone who contributes to the Family Feud Mailbag!