The Golden Eagles were back in full pads for the second time of fall camp, and took to the blistering conditions inside the Rock where the heat coming off of the turf resembles Death Valley with the added ambience of molten tire rubber. (I miss grass) With that said, this football team pushed through the oppressive heat with no real issue. There were short team periods (scrimmage) that were very physical on both sides of the football. The play within the trenches was particularly physical as the defensive line has seemingly embraced the challenge put before them over the first eight days of camp in that they need to be tougher.