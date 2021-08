Marvel’s Avengers has walked a difficult path when it comes to pleasing the fans. As a game, its gameplay is a lot of fun. The campaign was great, but it is the end game stuff many had a problem with. With the War of Wakanda expansion on the horizon, Square Enix is finally starting to show off their vision in full. I’ve spent a lot of time with it recently, playing through the two free expansions featuring Kate Bishop and Clint Barton AKA Hawkeye. With that in mind, we take a look at the best characters to play as. As soon as Black Panther is available, we’ll add him into Marvel’s Avengers character guide.