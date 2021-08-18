Huntington National Bank Has $12.79 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.