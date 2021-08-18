Redbirds Football Team Returns To Fall With New Talent, Optimism, Under Coach Dickerson

ALTON – Few things give away August in Southern Illinois more than the smell of rain, back to school, and football season. For the Alton Redbirds, the rainy and humid start of the 2021 football season is more than welcome. After a condensed 2020 season thanks to COVID-19, the young Redbirds team is excited for some return to normalcy, a chance to compete with friends, and a full game schedule.