Did you know that the average one-way commute in the United States increased to a new high of nearly 28 minutes in 2019? There’s no denying that’s a good amount of time to be spending behind the wheel. The good news is that if you’re in the market for a new commuter car, these new cars are among the best commuter cars out there. They’re not only among the most affordable new cars on the road today, but they’re also fuel-efficient, reliable, safe, and stocked with features. What’s not to like about that?