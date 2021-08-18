Cancel
The Easiest Paper Plate Apple Craft for Kids

By Melissa
kidsactivitiesblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids of all ages will enjoy celebrating apple season with this easy and fun Paper Plate Apple craft. Educators and parents appreciate this craft’s simplicity and use of basic craft supplies. It’s one of our favorite activities that start with A. Most of all, the apples look adorable hanging from...

