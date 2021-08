Tellez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cubs with right knee discomfort, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Tellez hit a single during the first inning and came around to score on Lorenzo Cain's double, and it appears that's when he suffered the injury. The first baseman initially remained in the contest before being replaced by a pinch hitter. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but there's a chance the Brewers were simply being cautious after putting up a seven spot during the opening frame.