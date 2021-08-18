First Class Service: How Dolhun Airfield Got Its Start
Charles Sanders was a carpenter who relocated to Lake Tomahawk in 1888 to help construct the station building for the Milwaukee Line. Sanders paid $125 dollars for a plot of land and became proprietor of the Two Jacks Resort, which was the second resort property developed in the Lake Tomahawk area. The Two Jack’s Resort had six cottages and served guests for nearly sixty years. By 1945, however, the resort was considered primitive, run down, and well past its prime.www.wxpr.org
