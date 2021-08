CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — Caldwell County Magistrate Elbert Bennett has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence following an incident earlier this year. Bennett was also charged with third degree sex abuse. He did not enter a guilty plea for that charge, but an agreement was made that the charge will be deferred for two years. After those two years, if he has no contact with the victim and does not commit any other offenses, the charge will be dismissed — and expunged from his record 30 days later.