Review: A past-obsessed, underwater world in 'Reminiscence'

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Just as surely as climate change is scarring the land and warming the seas, it is also flooding our movies. The planet's imperiled future has been in the DNA of disaster movies like “The Day After Tomorrow” for years, of course. But lately, climate has taken a more leading role in films proliferating as quickly as ice caps are melting. This summer has seen the parched, Australian thriller “The Dry” (good movie, by the way) and “The Tomorrow War,” a time-traveling war movie that leads to an apocalyptic threat unlocked by thawing permafrost.

Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Notebook Reviews: THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH

In The World Is Not Enough Pierce Brosnan again proves that he’s one of the best actors to slip into James Bond‘s stylish tuxedo. This Michael Apted directed spy film delvers on the action front and Brosnan gives Bond a touch of humanity. The action sequences and the special effects are excellent – and it kicks-off with an impressive boat chase on the Thames.
MoviesHastings Tribune

Review: Past, future collide in visionary but dull 'Reminiscence'

Part "Inception," part "Minority Report" and part "Strange Days," with a handful of other signposts baked in for good measure, "Reminiscence" is never more than the sum of its influences. In her feature film debut, writer-director Lisa Joy, a co-creator on HBO's "Westworld," creates a convincing post-global warming world where...
Salt Lake City, UTkjzz.com

Review: Bittersweet 'Reminiscence' is sumptuous noir-tinged sci-fi

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton. Rated: PG-13 for strong violence, drug material throughout, sexual content and some strong language. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Nick Bannister has developed the technology that allows an individual to re-experience their memories. Haunted by the disappearance of a woman, Bannister explores his past for clues to her location and true identity.
MoviesCNET

Reminiscence review: Inception meets Chinatown in entertaining near-future noir

They don't make 'em like this any more. Not only is Reminiscence a meticulous recreation of old school film noir thrillers, it's also the kind of midsized original story that's been edged out of multiplexes by sequels and franchises in recent years. It's fitting, then, that Reminiscence is also a story about memories, reminding you of times gone by while serving up an entertaining slice of star-powered sci-fi.
MoviesTime Out Global

Reminiscence

Reminiscence begins as an intriguing futuristic noir. Jackman’s Nick is a war veteran who’s living in a dystopian, flooded Miami, where people are desperate to remember happier times (sound familiar?). Nick and his business partner Watts (Thandiwe Newton) can help them do exactly that. Clients enter their facility and are submerged in a machine that projects key memories back to them – and onto the wall, helpfully for us.
Moviesmyq105.com

REVIEW! – Reminiscence SPOILER FREE!!!

Luis “Speedy Jr” Gonzalez got to check out REMINISCENCE starring Hugh Jackman, out in theaters and HBO Max August 20th and he gives you his spoiler free review!. Please give us a like, comment or share if you like the show! Follow us on Instagram @geekculturecongress or like our Facebook page and subscribe to us on YouTube!
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Twelve Minutes review — Time to revisit the past

Characters being stuck in time loops isn’t a particularly new concept. The theme has been explored by the likes of The Edge of Tomorrow, and even Outer Wilds — a game which also came out of Annapurna Interactive. However, the publisher, along with developer Luis Antonio, brings something unique to the table with Twelve Minutes by putting the fate of all the characters in your hands.
Miami, FLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘Reminiscence’ review: Hugh Jackman and Thandiwe Newton can’t save this empty trip into the past — by way of a flooded Miami

In “Reminiscence,” opening in theaters Friday and on couches parked in front of HBO Max, there’s water, water everywhere. Miami resembles a soggy, reluctant Venice. Writer-director Lisa Joy, a “Westworld” creative alum, imagines a globally warmed dystopian near-future, with most of the world’s great cities half-sunken, reeling from armed conflict, the political desire for a return to ...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Reminiscence’ Review: Lisa Joy’s Soggy Near-Future Noir Is All Too Easy to Forget

A soggy near-future noir that fatally misunderstands the past, Lisa Joy’s “Reminiscence” is miles away from memorable, but that doesn’t mean it’s always so easy to forget. For one thing, it would be hard to completely shake any murder-mystery set in a half-submerged Miami so devastated by climate change that the streets of South Beach are flooded, the entire population has gone nocturnal because the daytime is too hot, and the rich live on a massive platform that’s walled off with its own private dam. If the lavish sets are furnished with too much CG, it’s still plenty neat to see trains skim across the surface of the ocean, or watch Hugh Jackman (as a rumpled private investigator of sorts) fight someone to the death in a sunken ballroom. But for all of its mildewed splendor, this Art Deco cross between “Waterworld” and “Blade Runner” lingers in the mind as a head-scratching example of what can go wrong when science-fiction ignores the immutable nature of certain facts.
MoviesComicBook

Reminiscence Review: A Potentially Thrilling Noir Bogged Down by Ambition

After spending several years bringing HBO's Westworld to life (alongside husband Jonathan Nolan), Lisa Joy is finally making her foray into feature films with Reminiscence. Much like Westworld, Reminiscence takes place in a not-too-distant future and its mysterious story revolves around our attachment to dangerous technology. Unlike Joy's Emmy-winning series, however, Reminiscence doesn't do much to hook you in. It's a beautifully designed noir with some great performances and an absolutely stellar premise, but the films fails to do much with any of it, resulting in a muddled mystery that leaves you asking, "Is that it?"
Moviesazbigmedia.com

Review: ‘Reminiscence’ is a grueling paradox of a movie

Reminiscence, ironically, takes place in the future, when society has collapsed with the climate and cities have adapted to sitting half-underwater. There’s a capitalist caste system where the rich get dry land and the poor live at an ever-rising sea level—but forget about that for now, says Hugh Jackman’s voiceover, hurriedly moving to the next concept—there’s also a sci-fi dream machine that lets people relive their memories. Jackman’s narration describes the machine while his character, Nick, operates it on-screen, giving us a double dose of “this is how our sci-fi works” exposition. He also says the words “the past is a bead on the necklace of time” with deadly seriousness. This intro is a pretty good indication of how the rest of the movie is going to go.
RetailFlick Filosopher

Reminiscence movie review: remembering it for you retail (#HBOMax)

Ironically, a cautionary tale about getting mired in the past, in nostalgia, is itself hamstrung by too much attachment to what has come before. With stock style, Reminiscence spins out overplayed noir tropes and underbaked retreads of familiar science-fiction ideas to end up with a finished product that is so full of manufactured sleek that it feels like an invented movie from the alt-universe of another movie, probably one satirizing Hollywood.
Moviessandiegouniontribune.com

Review: Hugh Jackman and the sci-fi noir ‘Reminiscence’ make the most of memory

The California Times is committed to reviewing theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because moviegoing carries risks during this time, we remind readers to follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials. In our current movie landscape, which...
Polygon

Lisa Joy’s sci-fi movie Reminiscence lays out a terrible future by staring back at the past

Roughly speaking, there are two kinds of dystopian science fiction movies: The ones that assume there’s a way for protagonists to fight back against whatever’s warped the world, and the ones that cynically decide there isn’t. The fight-back films (like The Hunger Games or Elysium or Divergent or Ready Player One) generally create one big representative villain for a hero to battle in order to set things right. But while the don’t-bother-it’s-too-late films tend to be less rousing and thrilling, they’re often much more nuanced and textured, and more relatable to those of us who live in a world without one simple, obvious villain.
Moviesutdailybeacon.com

‘Reminiscence’ review: Forgettable nostalgia

Memories can be painful, especially when thinking back on this movie. “Reminiscence” is the film debut of writer and director Lisa Joy, who worked on the “Westworld” TV show. It debuted in theaters and on HBO Max for subscribers of the streaming service. After climate change has altered society, war...
New York City, NYBay News 9

Hugh Jackman peddles the past in new sci-fi thriller 'Reminiscence'

NEW YORK — Hugh Jackman has teamed up with writer-director Lisa Joy of “Westworld” for the sci-fi romance thriller, “Reminiscence.”. “Reminiscence” is a film set in the near future where environmental changes have forced people to live at night and sleep during the day. Due to COVID-19, Jackman says there...
Moviesvanyaland.com

‘Reminiscence’ Review: A tech-assisted walk down memory lane

For a genre so often cited as a major stylistic influence on any number of modern filmmakers, it’s a wonder why the sci-fi neo-noir isn’t a larger fixture in the genre’s release rotation. It feels like we get maybe two or three every 10 or so years – in the ’90s and into the post-9/11 era, we had Strange Days, Dark City, and Minority Report, which served as an unofficial capstone to that era, and we had a rash of them in the early ‘10s, perhaps kicked off by Inception, but closely followed by films like In Time, The Adjustment Bureau and Looper. There are outliers, of course, like Blade Runner 2049, which seems to have been a cycle unto itself, but it’s always exciting when we get a new one and Lisa Joy’s new film Reminiscence is a good example of how wonderfully pleasing the genre can be even when it’s not really doing too much aside from slapping a fresh coat of paint on old-school pulp stories. Joy, co-creator of HBO’s Westworld, has a good understanding of what it takes to revive a concept and make it relevant to an audience, and she applies those lessons learned smartly here. One must have a compelling plot, an intriguing setting, and a frequently shirtless Hugh Jackman. Well, at least two out of those three are real requirements, but you get the point.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Unbound: Worlds Apart Review

The humble indie puzzle-platformer is arguably the most saturated genre in the entire games industry. From the early Xbox 360 days (when major companies first started propping up indie games) all the way until now, the puzzle-platformer has always seemed to be one of the go-to genres for small teams looking to break into the game industry.

