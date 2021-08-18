Cancel
California State

Rachel Uchitel's bankruptcy battle against Tiger Woods' attorney rages on in court

By Melissa Roberto
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel appeared in court in the Southern District of New York on Wednesday for a hearing in her bankruptcy case. The 46-year-old former nightclub manager and children's clothing shop owner filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in July 2020. In February, she was granted a discharge in the case, but Michael D. Holtz, an attorney for Woods, filed a motion to reopen the case in April.

