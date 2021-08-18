NEW: Directors of Bristol Rhythm & Roots will not require COVID vaccine card or test info for entry

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert promoter and venue operator I.M.P. announced that all concerts at their venues will require fans to be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a recent negative test for COVID-19. “We’ve been closed for 17 months and want to do everything in our power to never experience a devastating shutdown like that ever again. We owe it to our employees, patrons, artists, and our community to use whatever safety tools we have, and at this point, our greatest measure is to ensure that all those in our venues either prove they’ve been fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative Covid test that’s been taken within 72 hours of the event,” a statement from I.M.P. said.