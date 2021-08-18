Cancel
NEW: Directors of Bristol Rhythm & Roots will not require COVID vaccine card or test info for entry

supertalk929.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProof of vaccine card or results from a negative COVID test will not be required to enter the gates at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion next month in Bristol. A statement issued by the festival’s board of directors said after conferring with local, regional, and state leaders there was no way they could impose a vaccine mandate or negative test policy for the event without a state mandate.

www.supertalk929.com

