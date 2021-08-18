Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Greek wildfires: Big blaze threatens village outside Athens

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

A major wildfire northwest of the Greek capital devoured large tracts of pine forest for a third day and threatened a large village as hundreds of firefighters, assisted by water-dropping planes and helicopters, battled the flames on Wednesday.

The blaze in the Vilia area broke out Monday shortly after another wildfire started to the southwest of Athens. Several other villages and a nearby nursing home received evacuation orders.

On Wednesday, a shift in the wind direction drove the flames towards Vilia, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Athens. Greek media said outlying buildings were damaged, but no injuries were reported and no evacuation order was issued for the village.

Clouds of smoke obscured the sun, which cast an otherworldly, orange light over the capital.

Local mayor Christos Stathis told Open TV that the fire was within a few dozen yards from Vilia, and appealed for firefighting aircraft to be deployed to the spot.

Hundreds of wildfires have burned across Greece this month, fueled by parched forests and shrubland from the country’s most severe heat wave in decades.

The blazes have stretched the country’s firefighting capabilities to the limit, leading the government to appeal for international help, including through a European Union emergency response system. About two dozen European and Middle Eastern countries responded, sending planes, helicopters, vehicles and hundreds of firefighters.

Intense heat and wildfires have also struck other Mediterranean countries. Firefighters in France worked to contain a forest fire along the French Riviera on Tuesday, and recent wildfires have killed at least 75 people in Algeria and 16 in Turkey. Worsening drought and heat have also fueled wildfires in the western United States and in Russia’s northern Siberia region.

Greece’s fire department said 370 firefighters, including 143 from Poland, were deployed at the Vilia fire on Wednesday, along with 130 vehicles, eight helicopters and three planes. The army, volunteer firefighters and local authorities also provided assistance.

By midday Wednesday, an estimated 7,500 hectares (18.500 acres) of forest had been destroyed in the area.

Satellite imagery from Tuesday published on Twitter by the European Commission’s defense industry and space department showed a giant plume of smoke from the Vilia fire extending south for hundreds of kilometers along the entire length of the Peloponnese.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

218K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Drought#Greek#Vilia#European Union#Middle Eastern#French#Twitter#The European Commission#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Greece
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Greek firefighters battle growing forest blaze near Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek firefighters on Wednesday battled a wildfire raging through one of the last remaining pine forests near Athens and said that homes could be at risk. More than 500 wildfires have broken out in recent weeks across the country, ravaging swathes of forest and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.
PoliticsKEYT

Poland sends aid to migrants left stranded at Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government says it has sent tents, blankets, power generators and other items to help a group of refugees and migrants who have been stuck at the country’s border with Belarus for more than two weeks. Polish officials insisted the group of some 30 migrants from Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere remain on Belarusian territory. They said an aid transport the government sent was waiting at the border on Tuesday for permission to enter Belarus. Poland and the Baltic states that also border Belarus have accused the government in Minsk of encouraging migrants to cross into their countries as retaliation for the European Union imposing sanctions on Belarusian officials.
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Honolulu, HIPublic Radio International PRI

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

EU closes ranks to halt 'direct attack' from Belarus with migrants

BRUSSELS/VILNIUS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - EU countries accused Belarus on Wednesday of conducting "a direct attack" by pushing asylum seekers across its border and, uneasy about the prospect of a surge of Afghan migrants, agreed they need to strengthen their external borders in the future. The European Union accuses Belarus...
Public SafetyThe Independent

Chaos and violence as crowds keep growing outside Kabul airport

A lawless stretch of land outside Kabul airport now resembles a refugee camp as thousands desperate to flee the Taliban continue to gather there, trying to board evacuation flights organised by the US, UK and other foreign governments. At least 20 people have been killed in and around airport, where...
LifestyleThe Independent

Is my child’s passport valid for our holiday to Greece?

Q I read your article in July regarding the amount of time children are required to have left of their passport to travel to European Union countries. Do you know if the airlines/passport control are using the same information you published, or are they using the blanket passport validity checker?

Comments / 0

Community Policy