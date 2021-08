PCs are called personal computers for a reason. PCs can be productivity machines, gaming devices, methods of connecting with customers and fans, and creative workstations. When setting up a PC, each person has some reason for choosing a desk-bound model over a more portable laptop, but more than likely one of the primary reasons is the customization possibilities. Audio is similarly personal, so it’s important to pick desktop computer speakers for your specific setup and sound preferences. While there are plenty of “good enough” computer speakers on the market, you might as well put that desk space to good use and expand your experience with the best desktop speakers. Here are some of our top picks.