'Doctor Strange 2': Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & More
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding to new frontiers with Phase 4 and it’s all coming together in Doctor Strange 2, officially titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel movie is going to be taking plot lines from Loki, WandaVision, and Spider-Man: No Way Home to build a story that has the potential to be more massive than even Avengers: Endgame. No pressure, though.collider.com
