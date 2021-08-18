'Doctor Strange 2': Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & More

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theaters at the end of the year, and Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's first trailer. There have been many casting rumors about the film circulating for the last year, including the longstanding belief that the movie will feature former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, saying, "It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end ... So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me." Whether or not Holland is lying about the other actors' involvement, he did recently comment on Garfield's Spider-Man and admitted he didn't quite understand his character's version of web-shooters.