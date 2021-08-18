Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Doctor Strange 2': Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & More

By Remus Noronha
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding to new frontiers with Phase 4 and it’s all coming together in Doctor Strange 2, officially titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel movie is going to be taking plot lines from Loki, WandaVision, and Spider-Man: No Way Home to build a story that has the potential to be more massive than even Avengers: Endgame. No pressure, though.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Danny Elfman
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Xochitl Gomez
Person
Scott Derrickson
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Rachel Mcadams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Wandavision#The Multiverse Of Madness#Mcu#The Baby Sitters Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Says Andrew Garfield's Web-Shooters Don't Make Sense

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theaters at the end of the year, and Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's first trailer. There have been many casting rumors about the film circulating for the last year, including the longstanding belief that the movie will feature former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, saying, "It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end ... So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me." Whether or not Holland is lying about the other actors' involvement, he did recently comment on Garfield's Spider-Man and admitted he didn't quite understand his character's version of web-shooters.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tom Holland begins to say goodbye: Marvel has already replaced him as Spider-Man

Since he put on the suit Spider-Man, Tom Holland became one of the fan-favorite performers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We are currently waiting for “No Way Home”, the third film of the superhero within the franchise, and what it can be the actor’s last participation as Peter Parker, as the studio found him a replacement for a nearby project.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Sherlock Star Regrets Appearing In Controversial Episode

The longer Sherlock went on, the more it tended to divide opinion with its jarring plot twists and stretching of the show’s in-universe logic, but it always boasted a rabid fanbase desperate for more. The BBC smash hit only comprised of thirteen episodes stretched out over seven years, and even though we haven’t seen the dynamic duo of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman reunited since January 2017, talk of another installment still crops up every now and again.
CelebritiesComicBook

WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Speaks Out on Scarlett Johansson's Legal Battle With Disney

Scarlett Johansson recently starred in the long-awaited Black Widow movie, marking her final time playing Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, a role she first began back in 2010. Due to the pandemic, the movie was released in both theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access. This has led to a lawsuit between Disney and Johansson who claims the company breached their contract by putting the movie online. Disney has shot back with claims that Johansson is pulling a "highly orchestrated" PR stunt, but the star has gotten a lot of support from her peers in the industry. In fact, Johansson's Marvel co-star, Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff), was recently asked about the lawsuit during a Vanity Fair interview with Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudekis.
MoviesInside the Magic

An Awful Marvel Film Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Although Dark Phoenix is not technically a film made by Disney’s Marvel Studios (rather, it was produced by 20th Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment), it is still a Marvel X-Men movie — and it will arrive on Disney’s streaming service very soon. There was so much potential for 20th Century...
MoviesInverse

Black Panther 2 rumor reveals Iron Man’s successor in the MCU

Black Panther broke barriers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among its many achievements, from the Afrofuturist triumph of Wakanda to the film’s arrival in the Oscar race, was the character of T’Challa (played by the late, lamented Chadwick Boseman), who’d been introduced in Captain America: Civil War before the royal homecoming of Black Panther, his own standalone blockbuster.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Proves Fans Right – Everything REALLY Was Star-Lord’s Fault

Marvel’s What If…? series is breaking new animated ground for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each episode will explore a new alternate reality as Uatu the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) guides fans through the new Marvel Multiverse. And hopefully, Marvel fans had their tissue boxes in hand as late Chadwick Boseman appeared as T’Challa in the latest episode – which proved one fan complaint about Avengers: Infinity War (2018) was right and that everything really was all Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) fault.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel's Blade Movie: Everything We Know About the Reboot

Blade has not been seen on the silver screen since the popular Wesley Snipes trilogy ended in 2004 therefore fans were thrilled to see the character would finally be re-appearing in the MCU when it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019. Those fans haven't had much to go on since then though with the film industry being thrown into chaos with the ongoing pandemic and Marvel's slate being pushed back two years.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Finally Weighs in on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Recasting

Marvel Studios has recently launched its first animated series set in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. What If…? brings its Marvel Comics namesake to the small-screen and explores how iconic events in the MCU would look if they happened in an entirely different way. What Marvel’s What If…? has also...
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Officially Ends Popular Series

The Marvel Comic universe was the original home of numerous MCU super heroes, including Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans/Anthony Mackie), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The comics, however, also feature dozens and dozens of characters who haven’t yet made their way into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — characters like Daredevil.
MoviesMovieWeb

Dune Runtime Revealed, You Might Need Two Popcorns

Dune is one of the most anticipated films coming out in the second half of 2021. The trailer promises a movie on an epic scale that blends together elements of sci-fi and fantasy. Some have even called it "Lord of the Rings in space." However, it will not have the runtime of Lord of the Rings as director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that the runtime for Dunewill be 155 minutes (2 hrs and 35 minutes).
MoviesMovieWeb

James Gunn Hints at Killing Off Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Characters Suicide Squad-Style

The newest film in the series, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could be the end of the road for some of the titular superheroes, with director James Gunn teasing incoming danger, and perhaps even death, for some of the MCU's most beloved characters. Comparing the upcoming Marvel sequel to his most recent cinematic venture, The Suicide Squad, Gunn ominously hinted at the possibility that some of the Guardians of the galaxy may go the way of Task Force X come the third movie...
Moviesepicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Chris Pine Reportedly Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Chris Pine has always been seen by many fans as a criminally underrated actor and while he's already starred in blockbuster films in the past, he's yet to reach the same level as the other "popular" Hollywood Chrises like Evans, Pratt, and Hemsworth. His involvement in the DC Extended Universe should've catapulted him to superstardom but we obviously know what happened to Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984. Now that he's basically a "free agent", other doors will definitely open for him, and according to the latest rumors, his breakout moment could take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicsCNET

Eternals trailer reveals new MCU villain and answers your Thanos question

The final trailer for Marvel's Eternals is here, revealing a little more about the royal-looking heroes introduced months ago in the official teaser. The immortal alien race arrived on Earth 7,000 years ago to protect humans from their evil counterparts known as the Deviants. The trailer gives us a look...
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Apologizes for 'Breaking the Internet' with Wolverine and Kevin Feige Photos

There is very little that can get the internet talking like pictures of certain actors hinting at their involvement in new Marvel projects. Ryan Reynolds goes viral at the merest hint of some Deadpool 3 news being on the horizon. Tom Holland just has to breathe in the direction of a social media post for everything to believe that the long-awaited but not forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is about to drop. Last month, it was Hugh Jackman posting an image of himself with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and a piece of fan art by Bosslogic that "broke the internet" and sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about his possible inclusion in an upcoming project as Wolverine.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Kevin Feige says casting Robert Downey Jr. for Iron Man was "the biggest risk and the most important thing"

Kevin Feige has revealed what the biggest risk was in founding the MCU. "I was lucky enough to be involved in early Spider-Man films and X-Men films. But we wanted to do an Iron Man movie," the Marvel boss told CinemaBlend. "And I do think, still, the biggest risk – which seems outrageous to say now – was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn't be sitting here today. I really believe that."

Comments / 0

Community Policy