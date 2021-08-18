Cancel
Peosta, IA

Peosta felon sentenced to probation for dealing drugs, threats with gun

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEOSTA, Iowa -- A Peosta felon was sentenced to five years of probation for dealing drugs and threatening people with a handgun outside a Dubuque motel. Tanner J. Ervolino, 27, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

