Peosta felon sentenced to probation for dealing drugs, threats with gun
PEOSTA, Iowa -- A Peosta felon was sentenced to five years of probation for dealing drugs and threatening people with a handgun outside a Dubuque motel. Tanner J. Ervolino, 27, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.www.telegraphherald.com
