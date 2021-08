Summer time means a bounty of tomatoes, whether from your own garden, or the farmer’s market, or your grocery store. Nothing highlights the flavor of a good tomato like a classic caprese salad. It’s not rocket science, and you don’t even need a recipe, but I’ve got some tips today on a couple different ways to prepare the very beset caprese salad! This is a classic Italian dish involving tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella, and dressed simply with olive oil, salt and pepper. It’s named after the island of Capri, where it is said to have originated and it pairs nicely with so many things! Keep reading to see how I turn this classic combo into a Layered Fresh Caprese Salad, which is perfect for serving for a crowd.