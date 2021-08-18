Canadiens’ 2021-22 Line Predictions
It’s the middle of August, and Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin is nowhere to be found – he’s probably on vacation. The Canadiens news is minimal, so what else can we talk about or debate? Line combinations, of course! The Canadiens have really concentrated on winger depth this offseason, but have done nothing about the lack of experience at the center position. Let’s have a look at what the potential line combinations could be going into next season, should the team remain relatively unchanged.www.yardbarker.com
