Canadiens’ 2021-22 Line Predictions

The Montreal Canadiens haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1993, when they defeated the Los Angeles Kings for their 24th NHL championship. They’ll have to pull off an amazing feat if they hope to capture another crown, as only the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs have come back from an 0-3 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final to win the trophy. After having avoided being swept, the Canadiens look to take another step toward history when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday for Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. While Montreal is working toward becoming the fifth team in NHL history to overcome an 0-3 playoff deficit, Tampa Bay is one win away from its second consecutive Stanley Cup championship and the third in franchise history.