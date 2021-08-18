Cancel
Reminiscence Review

By Carla Renata
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReminiscence hits theaters on Aug. 20. What would you do for just one more chance to play fetch with your furry best friend, grab that baby scent from your now all-too-adult child, or wrap your arms around a lost loved one? Lisa Joy imagines a world where there’s a machine that could enable you to relive all those memories in her feature directorial debut Reminiscence, a film noir-inspired, mind-bending thriller that reminds us that the past doesn’t haunt us -- we haunt the ghosts of our past.

www.ign.com

Movies

Mission: Impossible request leads to Hollywood encounter

A family's mission, which they chose to accept, led to an encounter with Hollywood royalty. Tom Cruise, currently in the country filming the latest Mission: Impossible film, landed by helicopter in Alison Webb's Warwickshire garden. The family had only been told an unnamed VIP needed somewhere to land as the...
Movies
CinemaBlend

Hugh Jackman's Reminiscence Reviews Are Here, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About The Sci-Fi Movie

Who else is ready to see Hugh Jackman back on our screens? He next stars in the science fiction thriller Reminiscence as Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae. A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a conspiracy. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Mae (marking a reunion of the two actors from The Greatest Showman), and the film also features Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, and Daniel Wu. Lisa Joy, co-creator and showrunner of Westworld, directed the thriller in her feature film directorial debut, and considered Jackman’s casting essential.
Movies

‘Reminiscence’ Review: Hugh Jackman Confronts His Memories In Stylish Mishmash Of Genres & Themes

Making her feature writing-directing debut with Reminiscence, Lisa Joy proves she comes from the Nolan school of filmmaking, challenging audiences with complex themes that play with our heads and points of time. It shouldn’t be a surprise since her husband and creative partner on the hit TV series Westworld is Jonah Nolan, and her brother-in-law is Christopher Nolan. Give her props for igniting her own passion for the film noir genre and finding a way to wrap it all up in a romantic sci-fi concept that examines the meaning and worth of our memories.
Miami, FL

‘Reminiscence’ review: Hugh Jackman and Thandiwe Newton can’t save this empty trip into the past — by way of a flooded Miami

In “Reminiscence,” opening in theaters Friday and on couches parked in front of HBO Max, there’s water, water everywhere. Miami resembles a soggy, reluctant Venice. Writer-director Lisa Joy, a “Westworld” creative alum, imagines a globally warmed dystopian near-future, with most of the world’s great cities half-sunken, reeling from armed conflict, the political desire for a return to internment camps and murmurs of revolution against the land barons who own what’s left of the high-rise dwellings. Welcome to Florida!
Movies

Reminiscence Review: Hugh Jackman’s New Sci-fi Movie from Westworld Creator

Reminiscence opens on a striking image of a half-submerged Miami, with buildings rising out of the deepest part of the water like tombstones in a flooded graveyard, while the less inundated areas are filled with people splashing through knee-high water on foot or cruising blithely down streets in boats like they’re vacationing in Venice.
Movies
The Independent

Reminiscence review: A disappointing climate crisis dystopia that’s little more than film noir pastiche

Dir: Lisa Joy. Starring: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis. Cert 12A, 116 minsThe look of modern, high-concept sci-fi owes much to the creative (and personal) triumvirate of Christopher Nolan, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Joy created HBO’s sleek, steel-toothed remake of Westworld alongside her husband Jonathan. His brother, Christopher, is responsible for the reality-bending blockbusters Inception and Tenet. There’s a mutual language here – of pristine cities and landscapes that feel so tangible as a predicted future that it’s uncanny, like we’ve been given a glimpse of something that we shouldn’t have. These are places, too,...
Movies

A past-obsessed, underwater world in 'Reminiscence'

Just as surely as climate change is scarring the land and warming the seas, it is also flooding our movies. The planet’s imperiled future has been in the DNA of disaster movies like “The Day After Tomorrow” for years, of course. But lately, climate has taken a more leading role in films proliferating as quickly as ice caps are melting. This summer has seen the parched Australian thriller “The Dry” (good movie, by the way) and “The Tomorrow War,” a time-traveling war movie that leads to an apocalyptic threat unlocked by thawing permafrost.
Movies
IndieWire

‘Reminiscence’ Review: Lisa Joy’s Soggy Near-Future Noir Is All Too Easy to Forget

A soggy near-future noir that fatally misunderstands the past, Lisa Joy’s “Reminiscence” is miles away from memorable, but that doesn’t mean it’s always so easy to forget. For one thing, it would be hard to completely shake any murder-mystery set in a half-submerged Miami so devastated by climate change that the streets of South Beach are flooded, the entire population has gone nocturnal because the daytime is too hot, and the rich live on a massive platform that’s walled off with its own private dam. If the lavish sets are furnished with too much CG, it’s still plenty neat to see trains skim across the surface of the ocean, or watch Hugh Jackman (as a rumpled private investigator of sorts) fight someone to the death in a sunken ballroom. But for all of its mildewed splendor, this Art Deco cross between “Waterworld” and “Blade Runner” lingers in the mind as a head-scratching example of what can go wrong when science-fiction ignores the immutable nature of certain facts.
Movies

Hugh Jackman was fascinated by 'unique' Reminiscence

Hugh Jackman was desperate to star in the "unique" 'Reminiscence'. The 52-year-old star plays Nick Bannister in the new sci-fi movie and was fascinated by how the movie "kept going all over the place", even if he didn't consider the motion picture to be "cool". Hugh told ComicBook.com: "I actually...
Movies

Reminiscence review: Inception meets Chinatown in entertaining near-future noir

They don't make 'em like this any more. Not only is Reminiscence a meticulous recreation of old school film noir thrillers, it's also the kind of midsized original story that's been edged out of multiplexes by sequels and franchises in recent years. It's fitting, then, that Reminiscence is also a story about memories, reminding you of times gone by while serving up an entertaining slice of star-powered sci-fi.
Movies

Film Review: Reminiscence showcases the bold and original creativity of filmmaker Lisa Joy

Adopting a futuristic setting and applying a noir mentality to its narrative, Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy shows bold, original footing in her debut as a feature filmmaker. She may not always stick the landing, but it’s hard to deny her talent and evident vision with Reminiscence, a mystery thriller at its base that incorporates romance and the occasional action set-piece to keep itself afloat.
Movies

This Friday – Reminiscence [TRAILER]

From writer/director/producer Lisa Joy comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ action thriller “Reminiscence,” starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton. Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Watch the full trailer above! Hits theaters...
New York City, NY

Reminiscence Review: Hard-Boiled Sci-Fi Noir Carries the Right Mix of Nostalgia

Despite being an amalgamation of virtually every elevated science-fiction movie of the past four decades—Strange Days, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Minority Report, Until the End of the World, both Blade Runners—the new film Reminiscence feels relatively lacking in self-importance. While prestige television (the film is directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy) and A24 movies have seemingly accommodated us to seeing all genre now as capital-A allegory––the kind of work to inspire “it’s about” tweets or Letterboxd reviews––Reminiscence sticks to its narrow aims, never overwhelmed by a need to pander too hard to the New Yorker’s TV-recap culture. If certainly heavy-handed in its political allusions, one still gets the feeling its creatives ultimately just wanted to do their little ’90s throwback hard-boiled sci-fi noir. This is perhaps why it’s been dumped in late August and feels a bit like a disposable piece of “content” only contractually given a theatrical release. Yet maybe this is a good thing—the fate assigned to any mainstream movie that has a relative human touch.
Movies

Wolverine is waterlogged in 'Reminiscence'

"Reminiscence" is set in the not-so-near future, in a climate changed Miami that looks more like Venice. People get around in boats and are nocturnal because it's too hot to function during the day. Jackman runs a service adapted from recent war tactics that allows you to re-experience lost memories by immersing into a water tank, your brain hooked up to wires and computers.
Movies

‘Reminiscence’: Lisa Joy’s Nostalgic, Noir-Inspired Gem Is Packed With Intellectual & Emotional Thrills [Review]

Nostalgia is a lie, but it’s true that they don’t make studio movies quite like they used to. It’s a common lament that non-IP influenced, original screenplays, and movies with smart-thinking, sexy lead adults aren’t as supported by the major studios as they once were. Enter “Reminiscence,” with its unabashed old soul and classic appetite for what makes a great Hollywood tale. It’s all about gorgeous movie stars intertwined, mysteries that throw characters into emotional labyrinths, and rich, practical production design that makes a Hollywood set a not-too-fantastical reflection of the real world. The film is a gem, really, with noir-inspired cynicism that’s almost too pure for the era of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” but it’s nonetheless packed with intellectual and emotional thrills from debut writer/director Lisa Joy.
Movies

Reminiscence review: Lisa Joy’s Westworld followup lays out another awful future

Roughly speaking, there are two kinds of dystopian science fiction movies: The ones that assume there’s a way for protagonists to fight back against whatever’s warped the world, and the ones that cynically decide there isn’t. The fight-back films (like The Hunger Games or Elysium or Divergent or Ready Player One) generally create one big representative villain for a hero to battle in order to set things right. But while the don’t-bother-it’s-too-late films tend to be less rousing and thrilling, they’re often much more nuanced and textured, and more relatable to those of us who live in a world without one simple, obvious villain.
Movies

'Reminiscence' interesting but not very memorable

The supremely talented co-creator of "Westworld" is apparently a big fan of "Blade Runner." She explores the role of artificial intelligence and humanity expertly in her HBO series, and now in "Reminiscence," her intriguing but ultimately shallow feature film debut as writer-director, she gives us a post-apocalyptic Miami that, like Ridley Scott's Los Angeles, is dark and wet.
Celebrities

Interview: Lisa Joy

Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae. A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

