Beauty advent calendars 2022: Your guide to this year’s Christmas treats from Liberty to Cult Beauty

Regardless of whether you’ve already started thinking about Christmas , or think it’s a total sacrilege to even consider it before winter, there’s one thing you need to know: the best beauty advent calendars for 2022 are slowly but surely hitting the shelves.

No longer an industry reserved just for sweet treats, beauty brands and retailers have upped their game in recent years. Whether you’re desperate to get your hands on the Liberty advent calendar , or you are hoping to be one of the lucky winners of Cult Beauty’s golden ticket, you’re in for a real treat.

In our opinion, these calendars make the festive countdown that bit more exciting. Think daily luxury treats in the form of skincare , make-up , fragrance and haircare tucked behind each door that you’ll be able to enjoy well into the new year.

Many brands release waiting lists so you can sign up to in order to be notified when an advent calendar will be available. This can be as early as August, while other brands keep theirs under wraps until October.

As the summer comes to an end and Christmas 2022 gets nearer, here’s a complete A to Z guide to the brands and retailers launching beauty advent calendars this year. It’s here where you’ll find all the launch dates and details of the exciting treats you can expect to find inside.

Beauty Pro

Price: £39

£39 Available from: September 2022

Sheet mask brand Beauty Pro’s beauty advent calendar is back for 2022, delivering 12 days of self-care treats.

What’s inside the Beauty Pro beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Beauty Pro’s advent calendar is full of the brand’s bestselling skincare saviours, including masks for your face and eyes, as well as ones that are designed to inject some serious hydration into your hands and feet. A party season essential if you ask us.

Available from September 2022

Cult Beauty

Price: £235

£235 Available from: Join waitlist now

Offering thousands of top-rated products, beauty retailer Cult Beauty is a one-stop shop for all things skincare , make-up , haircare and fragrance . Thanks to the fact it stocks a huge range of beauty items, Cult Beauty’s advent calendar is considered one of the best you can buy.

This year, the calendar has its highest value ever of more than £1,000, and there are 37 different treats to unwrap throughout December. What’s more, there will be three golden tickets hidden within the calendars with each one worth £1,000 in Cult Beauty credit. The launch date is currently under wraps, but you can join the waitlist now to make sure you don’t miss out.

What’s inside the Cult Beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Hiding within the doors, you’ll find products from some of the biggest name brands in the industry, we’re talking Augustinus Bader , The Inkey List , K18 , Malin+Goetz, Medik8, and more.

Some of the highlights of this year’s calendar include Augustinus Bader’s the rich cream (£69, Cultbeauty.co.uk ), which was praised in our review for making our tester’s skin feel plump straight away, and Charlotte Tilbury’s bigger brighter eyes in “exagger-eyes” (£43, Cultbeauty.co.uk ).

Available soon

Dr. Hauschka

Price: £90

£90 Available from: 26 September

To make sure you’re looking as glowing as possible throughout the festive party season, Dr. Hauschka’s beauty advent calendar is here. Each Christmas treat will be individually wrapped in reusable packaging, which will only add to the excitement.

What’s inside the Dr. Hauschka beauty advent calendar for 2022?

The 24-day calendar contains 23 travel-sized treats and one full-sized rose day cream (£31, Drhauschka.co.uk ).

Available from 26 September

Fortnum & Mason

Price: £245

£245 Available from: 12 August

Pulling out all the stops once again, luxury department store Fortnum & Mason’s beauty advent calendar is back for 2022. The 25-day calendar is a curated collection of luxury skincare, haircare and wellness favourites from its beauty hall.

The calendar is worth more than £800, proving its high quality, and it offers the perfect opportunity to test out a range of new products. There’s no doubt that this one will cheer up those dark December mornings.

What’s inside the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar for 2022?

There are 21 full-sized products, four deluxe and three travel sized products from a range of high-end brands, including Aromatherapy Associates , Cult51, ESPA, Olverum, Bramley and Elizabeth Scarlett.

Owing to its popularity and contents, the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar is a sell-out success, so make sure you mark 12 August in your diaries.

Available from 12 August

Jo Malone London

Price: £335

£335 Available from: 29 September

As one of the most well-known fragrance brands, Jo Malone London’s luxury advent calendar is packaged in a cream and black jewellery box.

Unexpectedly, this one is hugely popular and it often sells out incredibly fast. But should you be one of the lucky ones, you’ll find a collection of mini candles, perfumes, hand wash and soaps.

What’s inside the Jo Malone London beauty advent calendar for 2022?

For the first time ever, Jo Malone’s advent calendar will contain 25 daily treats, taking you right up until the big day. You’ll be able to indulge in everything from colognes to seasonal favourites for the home and snow-inspired decorations.

Available from 29 September

Liberty London

Price: TBC

TBC Available from: Join waitlist now

Another eagerly anticipated beauty advent calendar, Liberty London’s 25-door dream is one of the fastest-selling options. It’s full to the brim with a curated edit of some of the most sought-after beauty products from the Liberty beauty hall. As you’d expect from the department store, it’s luxurious to say the least.

What’s inside the Liberty London beauty advent calendar for 2022?

At the moment, Liberty is keeping the contents of its 2022 beauty advent calendar well under wraps. But, if it’s anything like last year’s , you’re in for a treat – it featured products across skincare, hair and make-up from the likes of Olaplex , Davines , Augustinus Bader , Aromatherapy Associates , Frank Body and more.

Available soon

Liz Earle

Price: £6

£6 Available from: 7 September

Serving up some of the best skincare, if you’re a fan of Liz Earle, you’re going to love this ultra-bougie 12-day advent calendar. True to form, all of the products included are cruelty-free and kind to the skin, so it’s the perfect antidote to winter dryness.

What’s inside the Liz Earle beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Worth more than £160, yet costing just £65, Liz Earl’s 12 days of beauty is a treasure trove of skincare favourites. You can expect to unwrap everything from the brand’s signature hot cloth and cotton cloth (£7.50, Lizearle.com ) to a full-sized superskin superlip balm (£13.60, Lizearle.com ).

Available from 7 September

Lookfantastic

Price: £95

£95 Available from: 1 September

Premium beauty retailer Lookfantastic is a strong contender in the advent calendar game. Year after year, it pulls out all of the stops for its annual Christmas offering, and this year is no different. With 26 beauty treats to unpack from all of your favourite brands, be that Drunk Elephant , The Ordinary , Elemis or By Terry, the calendar is worth more than £500.

Owing to the sell-out nature of its advent calendars, we’d recommend joining the waitlist to be the first in the know. Pre-sale starts on 1 September for its subscribers, who can also benefit from £15 off, while the general sale will begin on 1 October.

What’s inside the Lookfantastic beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Naturally, the line-up of products in Lookfantastic’s 2022 beauty advent calendar is exemplary. Containing 15 full-size products, it’s full to the brim with new and exciting beauty favourites that will see you well into the new year.

Available from 1 September

Lumene

Price: £99

£99 Available from: September 2022

If you’re a fan of Finnish skincare brand Lumene, its annual beauty advent calendar is always a treat for your skin and your senses. And this year’s is sure to get you in the mood for Christmas relaxing.

What’s inside the Lumene beauty advent calendar for 2022?

The sustainable beauty brand’s nordic treasure calendar will contain 24 beauty surprises, including a combination of its best-selling skincare and make-up products. Namely, you will find the brand’s moisture and relief rich day cream (£29, Johnlewis.com ) and a glow boost essence (£29.90, Lookfantastic.com ).

Available from September

Kiehl’s

Price: TBC

TBC Available from:

Skincare stalwart Kiehl’s will be offering an advent calendar for 2022, and it has a fun holiday-inspired design – think bold colours and graphic compositions. Bursting with 24 of the brand’s bestselling products, this will certainly make the Christmas countdown joyful.

What’s inside the Kiehl’s beauty advent calendar for 2022?

The calendar has 24 surprises behind each door. Stars of the show include miniature versions of the brand’s midnight recovery cleansing oil (£35, Kiehls.co.uk ), its ultra facial cream (£29, Kiehls.co.uk ) and the signature midnight recovery concentrate (£42, Kiehls.co.uk ).

Available soon

Neal’s Yard Remedies

Price: £89

£89 Available from: 4 October

It’s no secret that the festive party season can take its toll, so if you’re looking for an advent calendar that will offer some serious TLC, the Neal’s Yard 12-day treasure trove is where to look. Should you want to make sure you’re the first to know about it, make sure to join the waitlist .

What’s inside the Neal’s Yard beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Focusing on seasonal self-care, you’ll find everything from the brand’s goodnight pillow mist (£13.60, Nealsyardremedies.com ) for a great night’s sleep, to its aromatic foaming bath (£15, Nealsyardremedies.com ) for a relaxing soak. The contents is worth £187, so you’ll be benefitting from a 50 per cent saving.

Available from 4 October

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on make-up and other beauty products, try the discount codes below:

Looking to prevent wrinkles? Read our guide to the best silk pillowcases