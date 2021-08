If you're on a quest to be the very best and catch every Pokémon in existence, you'll be pleased to know that the Pokémon HOME app will be getting a welcome upgrade in 2022. Following the launches of upcoming titles Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl this November and Pokémon Legends: Arceus in January 2022, Pokémon HOME will be updated to include support for all three of these new games. This means that you'll be able to transfer Pokémon from the new games into HOME, just like you can currently with Pokémon Sword and Shield and Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!.