Lincoln, NE

Husker Football Program Under NCAA Investigation

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 6 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has confirmed that its football program is under NCAA investigation. According to The Action Network, the Cornhuskers allegedly had analysts working in improper roles during games and practices and unauthorized off-campus workouts dating back a year. There is allegedly video footage confirming practice violations occurred in the presence of head coach Scott Frost and other assistants. Frost has gone 12-20 in three years The program has had four straight losing seasons.

Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

