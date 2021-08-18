Husker Football Program Under NCAA Investigation

LINCOLN, Neb.-One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Wednesday, August 18 drawing is holding a ticket worth $200,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $200,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Pac N Save, 620 D St, in Utica. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 04, 11, 16, 26, 38. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.