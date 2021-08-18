Cancel
SCB Asset Management Launches Fund Based On CoinShares Blockchain Equity Index

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Thailand’s largest asset management company selects Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm to introduce new investment product. CoinShares Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm, announced that SCB Asset Management, Thailand’s largest asset management company, has launched SCB Blockchain, a feeder fund investing into the Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain UCITS ETF which tracks the CoinShares Elwood Global Blockchain Equity Index.

aithority.com

