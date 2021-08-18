SCB Asset Management Launches Fund Based On CoinShares Blockchain Equity Index

Strategic Partnership Builds on Horizon’s Recent Growth and Enhances Expansion Efforts in Ohio and Greater Midwest Region. Horizon, a fiber-optic broadband company based in Columbus, Ohio, announces that it and its shareholders have entered into an agreement with GCM Grosvenor (GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, to acquire a significant ownership stake of the company. GCM Grosvenor will invest through its Labor Impact Strategy and joins the existing investor group led by Novacap TMT, one of Canada’s leading private equity firms. With this new partner, Horizon will continue its growth strategy and dedication to providing fiber-based connectivity services to businesses, carriers and residential customers throughout Ohio and the greater Midwest region.