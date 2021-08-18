Cancel
CommentSold Accelerates Plans To Democratize Livestream E-Commerce With Investment From Permira

New Investment Will Accelerate the Live-Selling Platform’s Next Phase of Business Growth. Permira, the global private equity firm which backs leading, scaling, tech-enabled businesses, announced that it has made a strategic investment in CommentSold, a leading digital commerce solution that enables small and medium-sized retail businesses (SMBs) to unlock sales growth through live and social selling. The company will use the investment to accelerate its next phase of business growth. CEO Brandon Kruse, who has driven CommentSold’s rapid expansion over the past four years, will continue to lead the company alongside the existing management team. Previous investor ZMC will exit its position as part of this transaction.

