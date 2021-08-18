Cancel
Video Games

Parks Associates: 36% Of US Broadband Households Subscribe to or Are Trialing a Video Gaming Service

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Research Reports Potential Market Opportunity for Us Cloud Gaming Services Is $3.6 Billion in 2024. New research from Parks Associates finds 75% of heads of US broadband households report playing video games for at least one hour per week and 36% subscribe to or are trialing at least one free or paid gaming service. The firm forecasts the potential market opportunity for US cloud gaming services is $3.6 billion in 2024. Quantified Consumer: Next-Generation Gaming: Consoles and Cloud and Evolution of Gaming: The State of Cloud Gaming examine industry developments, consumer interest and demand for cloud gaming services, and business models and implementation strategies among leading services.

