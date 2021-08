Iago Toral of Igalia has written up a blog post going over a bunch of work done for the V3DV Vulkan driver for Raspberry Pi 4 and it's coming along nicely. Toral noted in the update how the V3DV driver has over the last few months added support for a good bunch more extensions, which means it's closing in on Vulkan 1.1 support. It's not quite confirmed yet though. Although it has all of the mandatory requirements added for Vulkan 1.1, it still needs to go through conformance testing and fix any failures that come up yet. Toral noted how "the bottom line is that Vulkan 1.1 should be fairly close now".