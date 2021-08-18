Creatio Publishes a Comprehensive Guide for No-Code Buyers
Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM, recently published No-code/Low-code Buyer’s Guide—a comprehensive playbook on choosing a no-code platform provider that perfectly matches the needs of businesses in a wide range of industries. It features a thorough no-code evaluation framework and checklist of core features, requirements, use cases, and strategies, and is aimed at helping IT, digital and business leaders find the ultimate software provider that will drive business growth.aithority.com
