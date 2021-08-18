Cancel
Russian gas producer Novatek ‘plans 200MW wind farm to power Arctic Circle LNG plant’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian independent gas producer Novatek reportedly plans to build a wind farm to reduce the carbon footprint of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the Arctic Circle. It would use output from the 190-200MW project to directly power its Yamal LNG project, which is currently fed by a nearby thermal power station.

Energy Industryspglobal.com

UAE revising clean coal percentage in 2050 energy mix

The UAE is revising the percentage of clean coal in its 2050 energy mix, an official from the energy and infrastructure ministry said Aug. 24, as OPEC's third-biggest producer forges ahead with plans to reduce its emissions. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. In...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Chevron Expands Push into Dairy-to-Gas Fuel

(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. is accelerating its push to convert cow manure into renewable natural gas as part of its effort to reduce its carbon footprint. The oil major and its joint venture partner Brightmark LLC, a waste solutions manager, will build another 10 facilities to produce dairy biomethane to fuel long-haul trucks, according to the companies. They’re already developing 28 plants in seven states, with the first set to begin production this year.
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

PPA signed for one of Europe’s largest onshore wind farms

Swiss energy trading firm Axpo has signed a seven-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 600MW Fântânele-Cogealac-Gradina wind farm in Romania. Romanian utility CEZ developed the wind farm before selling it to institutional investor Macquarie Asset Management. The deal is Axpo’s largest in the region and covers more than 4TWh...
Energy IndustryAntelope Valley Press

Gas storage project tapping into trends

PITTSBURGH — For as long as the Marcellus Shale has been pumping out more natural gas than the state knows what to do with, Perry Babb has been hatching schemes to alleviate the glut. He’s been involved in projects to compress the gas, liquify it, put it on trucks, and...
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Hexagon Agility receives additional order from Xpress Natural Gas (XNG) for Mobile PipelineÂ® modules as demand for clean natural gas grows

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed an agreement in June 2021 with Xpress Natural Gas LLC (XNG), a leading full-service provider of compressed and renewable natural gas in the United States, to deliver Mobile PipelineÂ® modules to transport clean natural gas.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Argentina introduces gas plan too late and forces purchase of LNG at record high prices

The plan’s delays have meant production has not ramped up enough to get the country through the winter, and it will be forced to rely on importing LNG at record-high prices. Argentina’s Plan Gas IV, which aimed to incentivise natural gas production in the country, was introduced too late, according to GlobalData. The data and analytics company notes that the plan’s delays have meant production has not ramped up enough to get the country through the winter, and it will be forced to rely on importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) at record-high prices.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

The world needs more not less gas: Novatek CFO [Gas in Transition]

Novatek has its own climate initiatives, but they do not include cutting supply of the Russian company’s primary product. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 4]. Novatek’s solution for tackling climate change is to produce more natural gas and not less, the Russian company’s CFO Mark Gyetvay tells NGW in an interview, roundly rejecting recent calls for global hydrocarbon supply to be curtailed. “Novatek’s pathway forward to decarbonisation is to sell more gas not less,” the financial head of Russia’s biggest LNG exporter and its second largest gas producer says. “I don’t consider natural gas to be a transition fuel or a bridge fuel, I consider it to be an integral part of the future energy mix.” Novatek has come a considerable way in the past five years, emerging from the confines of the Russian gas market to become a major global LNG player. The company ...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Keel-laying held for Russian Arctic LNG carrier

Russian shippers are looking at ways to keep lanes through the Northern Sea Route open. A Russian shipper said August 20 that a keel-laying ceremony was held on the country’s far east coast for a new icebreaking LNG carrier. Russian shipping company Sovcomflot (SCF) said the ceremony was held at...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

South Korea plans to eliminate LNG use by 2050 [Gas in Transition]

In October 2020, South Korean President Moon Jae-in committed the country to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The long-term plan is to eliminate gas use completely from what is the world’s third largest national LNG market. But in the medium term, LNG consumption is expected to increase modestly as coal and nuclear are phased out. Moreover, if ambitious offshore wind plans fall short of target, LNG demand could exceed even the country’s high-end, medium-term forecasts. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 4]
Energy IndustryNews Slashdot

The Worst 5% of Power Plants Produce 73% of Their Emissions

Ars Technica reports on a paper investigating how much each power plant contributes to global emissions, using data from 2018. "The study finds that many countries have many power plants that emit carbon dioxide at rates well above either the national or global average. "Shutting down the worst 5 percent...
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Produces 6th Most Wind Energy

“Meteoric” is one way to describe wind energy’s rise to the top of America’s renewable energy industry. Amid repeated calls from scientists and activists to undertake measures to curb global warming, lawmakers, politicians, and the energy industry have responded. Foremost in that effort is the call for carbon-free energy production via alternative energy sources like wind and solar. Many states have followed suit, with governors from coast to coast implementing wide-ranging initiatives meant to gradually reduce the carbon footprint of power generation in the coming years.
Port Arthur, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Regulators: LNG plant leaked natural gas, didn't have proper alarms

Cheniere Energy has been hit with a proposed $2.2 million federal penalty for its Sabine Pass LNG export facility just across Sabine Lake from the small Port Arthur namesake community. The charges stem from an investigation by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration into several cracks found in...
Texas Statepower-technology.com

BKV and Banpu Power to buy natural gas power plant in Texas

BKV Corporation and Banpu Power have signed an agreement to purchase all of the equity interests in Temple Generation Intermediate Holdings II, which owns the Temple I natural gas power plant in Texas, for $430m. Temple Generation owns the power plant through its subsidiary, Temple Generation I. The power plant...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Russian LNG bunkering to start in the Baltic

Gazpromm Neft has also launched a new, low-sulphur marine gasoil for international sales. (Picture credit: Gazprom Neft.) Russia's first LNG bunkering vessel, the Dmitry Mendeleev, has been fully tested and is poised to sail to the Baltic coast, the owner Gazprom Neft said August 13. Operations are scheduled to start later this year. This marks a departure for the company, which also manufactures very low sulphur marine fuel.
Texas StatePosted by
Reuters

Gas producer BKV Corp to buy Texas power plant for $430 million

(Reuters) - U.S. shale producer BKV Corp is acquiring a Texas power generator for $430 million in a move that leverages its gas production to generate electricity, the company told Reuters. The deal comes as Texas tries to encourage new gas-fired power generation to meet record demand. Texas coal-fired plants...
Energy Industryslashdot.org

Windbreaks, surprisingly, could help wind farms boost power output

Windbreaks may sound like a counterintuitive idea for boosting the performance of a wind turbine. But physicists report that low walls that block wind could actually help wind farms produce more power. Scientists already knew that the output of a single wind turbine could be improved with a windbreak. While...

