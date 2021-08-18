Russian gas producer Novatek ‘plans 200MW wind farm to power Arctic Circle LNG plant’

Novatek has its own climate initiatives, but they do not include cutting supply of the Russian company’s primary product. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 4]. Novatek’s solution for tackling climate change is to produce more natural gas and not less, the Russian company’s CFO Mark Gyetvay tells NGW in an interview, roundly rejecting recent calls for global hydrocarbon supply to be curtailed. “Novatek’s pathway forward to decarbonisation is to sell more gas not less,” the financial head of Russia’s biggest LNG exporter and its second largest gas producer says. “I don’t consider natural gas to be a transition fuel or a bridge fuel, I consider it to be an integral part of the future energy mix.” Novatek has come a considerable way in the past five years, emerging from the confines of the Russian gas market to become a major global LNG player. The company ...