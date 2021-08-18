Ligado and Mavenir Partner to Develop Base Stations for 5G Mobile Satellite Network

5G is transforming industries, society, and how we communicate and live. Not simply a faster 4G LTE, 5G is one of the most transformative technologies in the history of telecommunications. It is 10 times faster that 4G, supports 10,000 times more network traffic, and can handle 100 times more devices, while enabling one-fiftieth the latency with zero perceived downtime. One of most important technologies that will help deliver on the promise of 5G is microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) timing. MEMS timing provides solutions that are much smaller and lower power than equivalent quartz-based devices, and they are much more resistant to harsh environmental conditions.