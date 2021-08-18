Ligado and Mavenir Partner to Develop Base Stations for 5G Mobile Satellite Network
Mobile satellite network will connect tens of millions Internet of Things devices across the U.S. and North America. Mobile communications company Ligado Networks advanced its plan to deploy the first 5G mobile satellite network for the Internet of Things, announcing it is partnering with Mavenir to develop base stations for advanced connectivity services that enable business-critical operations anywhere in the United States and North America.aithority.com
