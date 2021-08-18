Cancel
Bismarck, ND

COVID: 5.1% 14-day avg.; 1,231 total active; 47.3% fully vaccinated

By KFYR Staff
KFYR-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 8/18, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 5.1%. In total, there have been 113,925 confirmed cases and 1,548 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 41 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 6 ICU beds occupied. 1,231 cases remain active. 51.0% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 47.3% reported as fully vaccinated.

