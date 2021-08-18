In loving memory, Theresa Christensen
Theresa Christensen, 71, passed away on August 13, 2021 in Durango, Colo. due to natural causes. She was born to Elizabeth (Barger) and Clinton Blakeslee in Wichita, Kansas and is preceded in death by her brother Clinton Blakeslee III, mother Elizabeth and father Clinton Blakeslee Jr. Theresa is survived by her son Nick Traweek (Dani), sister Norma Chavez (Pete), brother Doug Blakeslee, sister Marilyn Fingerlin (John), aunt Carole Cottrell, significant-other Pat Christensen, grandchildren Nicki Krob, Ty, Noble, Tray, Corbin and Maisie Traweek, and one great grandchild; Iris Krob.county10.com
