Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

In loving memory, Theresa Christensen

By Obituaries
county10.com
 6 days ago

Theresa Christensen, 71, passed away on August 13, 2021 in Durango, Colo. due to natural causes. She was born to Elizabeth (Barger) and Clinton Blakeslee in Wichita, Kansas and is preceded in death by her brother Clinton Blakeslee III, mother Elizabeth and father Clinton Blakeslee Jr. Theresa is survived by her son Nick Traweek (Dani), sister Norma Chavez (Pete), brother Doug Blakeslee, sister Marilyn Fingerlin (John), aunt Carole Cottrell, significant-other Pat Christensen, grandchildren Nicki Krob, Ty, Noble, Tray, Corbin and Maisie Traweek, and one great grandchild; Iris Krob.

county10.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Noble
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Art#The University Of Kansas#Pavillion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Battle Ground, WAthereflector.com

In loving memory of Tom Croley

James Thomas "Tom" Croley was born the youngest of three kids to Harold and Nell Croley. Growing up, Tom excelled in science and playing chess. He loved getting into mischief with his friends and spent his teenage years freediving and spearfishing with his best friend Ed Debee. Tom accepted Jesus as his savior as a teenager and spent much of his life ministering to others. Tom graduated from Florida Bible College in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in biblical education and a bachelor’s degree in theology. He went on to be a pastor and mentor to many. With his 12-string guitar in hand, he ran Christian youth camps and youth groups and served as an Awana Ministries kids club leader for 33 years.
Chehalis, WAChronicle

In Loving Memory of Gloria Hauer

Thanks to all who have expressed kind condolences. Special memories of Gloria may be expressed at www. sticklinfuneralchapel.org. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at St. Joseph Church in Chehalis for Gloria Marie Jameson Hauer, 87, who died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Hampton Alzheimer’s Care Center in Tumwater, Washington. Friends and family unable to attend in person can participate via livestream on the St. Joseph Church YouTube channel, accessible from the church’s website. Gloria will be buried with her husband George at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon, on Monday, Aug. 16 at 2:30 p.m.
Vancouver, WAthereflector.com

In loving memory of Betty ‘Louise’ Ward: 1934-2020

Betty “Louise” Ward was born Dec. 7, 1934, in Oklahoma City, Okla., and passed away Dec. 13, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash., with her beloved husband of 67 years and her daughters at her side. Louise was born to Marvin and Lucille Haines and primarily grew up in California. As a...
Obituariesthefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Dante L. King

Dante Lee King was born June 16, 1999 his Father Dante Lee King SR and his mother Milakah Washington. He proceeds in death his father Dante King SR. and his brother Taivonne Dafilthiest King He leaves behind to mourn his mother Milakah Washington his brother Daizhantae King his grandfathers Freddie Washington, Larry King and Mike Reese he also leaves behind to mourn his grandmother’s Yvonne Washington, Cheryl Staley and Rachel Washington and a host of aunts godsons uncles cousins and friends. Tay was the sweetest person you would ever meet with a smile that will light up the room. Tay will truly be missed.
Lewis County, WAChronicle

In Loving Memory of Sherry Travers: 1946-2021

On July 27, 2021, we said goodbye to our mother, grandmother, wife and friend Sherry Lyne (Moultrie) Travers. Sherry passed peacefully with her children by her side. Marvin and Clara Moultrie, along with their daughter Karen, welcomed their second daughter into the world on June 24, 1946. Sherry was born in Ogden, Utah, but the family moved to Washington shortly thereafter. Then her little brother Marvin Leon Moultrie Jr. was born. She resided in Washington for the majority of her life.
Woodland, WAthereflector.com

In loving memory of Jim Johnson

Jim Johnson’s celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. The service will be located at The Promise Church, 101 Hillshire Drive in Woodland, Wash., 98674. The original service was postponed last fall due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Newark, NJinsidernj.com

In Loving Memory: Thurston Briscoe, WBGO Programming Director

Thurston Briscoe, 74, a former radio producer at NPR in Washington, DC, and executive at WBGO/ “Jazz88” in Newark, who radiated his enthusiasm for life and people as well as music, made his transition on August 16, after a struggle with Alzheimer’s disease and cancer. Thurston was born on July...
Battle Ground, WAthereflector.com

In loving memory of Melissa Wood: 1955-2021

Melissa Wood, of Battle Ground, died July 16, 2021, after a courageous battle against cancer. She was 66. Melissa was known for her generosity of spirit, sense of humor, work ethic and devotion to her dogs. She loved growing flowers and always enjoyed a good plant sale, filling her flower...
Greenville, MSthefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Mr. Beverly J. Richardson

Mr. Beverly Joe Richardson was born to the parentage of Melvin S. Richardson and JoEthel Strawther Richardson on September 24, 1941 in Greenville, Mississippi. Beverly later moved to Seattle in 1962 and continued working in his area of emphasis, Carpentry. In 1966, Beverly met and married Carrie Lee Pearson and in 1968, Beverly and Carrie joined Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. He was ordained as a Deacon and then as an Elder. God answered Beverly’s prayers and blessed him abundantly. God showered him with laughter, love, light, and promise. His dreams were realized, and he was embraced by the Lord Almighty Monday, July 26, 2021.
Wichita, KSthefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Patricia Ann Cooper

Patricia Ann Cooper was born in Wichita, Kansas, on March 27, 1964. She was adopted at birth by Johnie and Clotee Shears. In 1973, Patricia was baptized at Progressive Baptist Church in Wichita, Kansas. When Patricia’s adopted mother passed away, Leslie Henson continued to raise Patricia. Patricia graduated in 1982...
Riverton, WYcounty10.com

In loving memory, Steve Mossbrook

Please come to a gathering to celebrate Steve’s life on Friday evening, August 27, at. The Riverton Golf Club. A fun tournament for golfers will begin at 5:30 pm. For golfers and non-golfers alike, join us for a light supper and time to reminisce at 7:30 pm. Bring some funny stories to share about Steve…we know there are many out there! If you prefer not to speak, please send them along to me or Collin and we will get someone else to read them.
Rochester, WAChronicle

In Loving Memory of Anna Mae Crank: 1925-2021

Anna Mae Crank, born Anna Mae Taylor on Aug. 27, 1925, went home to the Lord on Aug. 3, 2021. A woman of strength, substance, accomplishment and humor, Anna passed peacefully in her sleep in Prineville, Oregon. She was born in Wallowa, Oregon, and moved to Washington as a small...
Books & LiteratureJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

A quiet day for a poem on Christensen Creek

It was a perfect afternoon for a poem. A semblance of a thunderstorm barely nicked the tent of the assembly encircled by recently cut hayfields. Romping English setters barreled about the uncut perimeters and corpulent Snake River cutthroat sipped occasionally at the shiny surface of adjacent Christensen Creek. Leigh H....
Obituariesthefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Brend Gayle Berry

On Tuesday 7-6-21. Brenda Gayle Berry, loving Seattle homegrown daughter of Ivan (Isaac) and Donnie (Liz) Berry passed on this day. Getting a Master’s degree and working on her PHD,. Brenda helped promote and support many members inside the family and some outside the family too. All the good deeds...
Obituariesthefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Angela P. Mcneair

Angela Peaches Mcneair was a Daughter , Sister , Aunt, Nana and of her many titles a MOTHER , She was a Phenomenal Woman. Peaches will be greatly missed by everyone to have ever been in her presence, her strong laughter ,humor and generosity will never be forgotten. Peaches entire being will be forever in memory . August 13, 2021 Friday 3-10pm will be her homegoing contact her dea.
Animalswvgazettemail.com

Andrea B. Bond: Love of wolves leads to lifetime of memories

I don’t recall exactly when my daughter became so enthralled with wolves, but I’m sure she picked up on my love for them. Wolves are domesticated dogs’ wilder cousins. There’s just something about their free spirit that captures an era when the country was mostly uncharted wilderness. And who could not be moved by that beautiful, mournful howl?
Obituariesthefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Jimmy Riggins

Jimmy Riggins was born on November 30th 1954 to Thomas and Kerry Riggins of Rockford AL. He was the eldest of five siblings, Julie, Brenda Faye, Thomas junior & Meria. His sister Juliet and brother Thomas junior preceded him in death. Jimmy graduated from Queen Anne High School where he...
Animalscowgirlmagazine.com

In Loving Memory Of Cool Whip

Heaven gained another horse angel this past week in Herber City, Utah. Professional Barrel Racer, Jessie Telford, lost her cool whip of a horse. Famous Cool Whip qualified her for her first Wrangler NFR in 2018. Since then, this ten year-old sorrel gelding had been a thrill to watch. He was famous for his long stride that glided him and Telford through every run, making it look effortless. I mean, his fame is even in his name, “Famous Cool Whip.” Pretty fitting right? With Telford in our thoughts and prayers, Cool Whip deserves some great recognition.
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Theresa A. Johnson

Theresa A. Johnson, 49, of Wenatchee, died Friday, August 13, 2021. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Comments / 0

Community Policy