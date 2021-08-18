Lexar Lights Up Gaming PCs With New Hades RGB DDR4 RAM

Recently, I was lucky enough to take a look at the rather fantastic Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 memory. However, today, I get to take another step up the ladder to the stunning Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 memory! This premium 32GB kit comes in a range of options, starting with 8GB DIMMS, but it’s available in up to 32GB on a single module. Kingston provides this in a range of 1x, 2x, 4x or 8x bundles too, allowing you a choice of kits from 8GB up to 256GB. Furthermore, there are speeds from 3000 MHz, right up to a super-fast 4600MHz kit, in CL15, CL16, CL18 and CL19. I’m not going that extreme today though, sticking with a 32GB (2 x 16GB) 3600MHz CL16 kit, which is likely going to be one of the most popular configurations anyway.