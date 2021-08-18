Cancel
Electronics

Lexar Lights Up Gaming PCs With New Hades RGB DDR4 RAM

By Zhiye Liu
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lexar has launched the a new series of DDR4 memory kits to compete with the best RAM on the market. The Hades lineup, which is available in both RGB and non-RGB trims, aims to serve gamers and performance users. The Hades (RGB) memory arrives with a black, aluminum heat spreader....

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

